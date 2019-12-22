Jenna Fischer, Angela Kinsey, Ellie Kemper Talk 'Office' Reunion: "I Would Do Anything They Called Me to Do"

Might there be a reboot of The Office in the future?

Ellie Kemper, who co-starred on the NBC comedy series from 2009-13, posed that question to her former co-stars, Jenna Fischer and Angela Kinsey, while guest-hosting an episode of The Ellen DeGeneres Show.

Said Fischer, who played Pam Beesly on the series for all nine seasons (2005-13): "I would not do an Office reboot, but I would love to do a reunion special episode. I'd like to get us all together again."

Kinsey was a little more committed to reprising her role as Angela Martin, whom she portrayed for the run of the series: "I would do anything they called me to do. So if you want to call me, I'm around."

Kemper, who played Erin Hannon, agreed: "I will be there. Angela and I are rebooting The Office."

Kinsey and Fischer also talked about their real-life friendship and podcast, Office Ladies, in which they break down an episode of the show and share behind-the-scenes stories.

Watch part of the interview below.

NBCUniversal said earlier this year that it is pulling The Office reruns from Netflix when that deal ends at the start of 2021. NBCUniversal's forthcoming direct-to-consumer platform will then be the exclusive streaming home for all nine seasons of the comedy starting in 2021.