Jenji Kohan and Cast Say Goodbye to 'Orange Is the New Black' as Series Wraps Production

'OITNB' star Taylor Schilling with creator Jenji Kohan on set during season 6

The stars of Netflix's acclaimed prison dramedy have been Instagramming their last days filming the seventh and final season.

Orange Is the New Black has locked up its Litchfield set for the last time.

The veteran Netflix series wrapped production on its seventh and final season on Tuesday and the cast of Jenji Kohan's prison dramedy has been marking the bittersweet milestone on social media.

Kohan shared an image of the final cast and crew photo taken on the New York set (in what looks to be the Litchfield Max setting of season six). Video of the moment was shared by castmember Vicci Martinez on her Instagram story.

The creator and showrunner captioned the group shot of her ensemble cast and crew, "This is a family. #OITNB." Kohan has been counting down the days on her Instagram account, sharing set photos with the cast and writers.

Natasha Lyonne shared that on the last shot "a guttural sound came out of me, like some wounded animal." Danielle Brooks documented her final ride to set in an Instagram story and in the last weeks of filming, shared that the script for the penultimate episode "f**ked me up."

Laura Prepon has been posting throwback photos in the final week of filming and co-stars Kate Mulgrew, Elizabeth Rodriguez, Alysia Reiner, Beth Dover, Adrienne C. Moore, Taryn Manning, Lea DeLaria, Jackie Cruz, Diane Guerrero, Dale Soules, Nick Sandow, Michael Harney, Lori Petty, Jessica Pimentel and Emily Tarver have all shared messages or throwback pictures for their "Orange fam" to mark their rolling final days.

Piper Kerman, whose true story and novel of the same name inspired the series, also shared a video tour of set on the last day. (See all of the social media posts below.)

Since helping to launch Netflix into the scripted originals business when it premiered in 2013 — flash forward to 2018 when Netflix reportedly spent $13 million on content — OITNB has been a staple drama for the streamer. After six seasons of awards and critical acclaim, prescient political storylines, and becoming a platform for timely topics from prison reform to human rights, Kohan and Netflix announced that the already renewed seventh season would be the series' last in October.

The seventh season will premiere in 2019 (new seasons traditionally release in June or July) and is poised to deliver powerful endings to major storylines and characters, according to the cast, when the final episodes return after season six's game-changing Piper Chapman (Taylor Schilling) twist.

After the fifth season prison riot, a handful of familiar faces amid the show's large ensemble were absent or only briefly appeared in season six (Guerrero, DeLaria, Kimiko Glenn and Vicky Jeudy, to name a few) when the core cast was transferred to Litchfield's maximum security prison. The sixth season finale continued to fissure the group, as some characters were released and others were again transferred.

When speaking to The Hollywood Reporter before filming the penultimate episode of the series, Lyonne promised a "satisfying" ending; Danielle Brooks (Taystee Jefferson) warned of "surprises"; and Schilling (Piper) said the ending is coming at the right time culturally: “I feel like we’ve told the stories and I don’t feel like any stone is left unturned. I think [the show] did what it came to do. And now, in the Trump era, there are new stories to tell," she told THR.

Kohan, meanwhile, will remain in business with Netflix after OITNB releases its final season. She inked the streaming giant's first massive overall deal and executive produces awards darling GLOW. Kohan produced OITNB for Lionsgate TV before moving to Netflix.

See how the cast is documenting the end of OITNB on social media — and starting the process of saying goodbye — below.