'Old Guard' Director Gina Prince-Bythewood Inks First-Look Deal at Touchstone TV

The helmer and her husband, Reggie Rock Bythewood, will develop projects for the Disney-owned studio via their Undisputed Cinema banner.

The Old Guard director Gina Prince-Bythewood and producer-director Reggie Rock Bythewood are setting up shop at Disney's Touchstone TV.

The married couple have signed a multi-year, first look deal with the studio (formerly Fox 21). Their company, Undisputed Cinema, will develop projects for broadcast and streaming platforms under the deal.

"We are dedicated to telling stories that show the breadth of our humanity, entertain and say something to the world, and we are incredibly excited to work with Touchstone to expand our reach," Bythewood and Prince-Bythewood said in a statement. "We look forward to creating new content with Dana Walden and Bert Salke, and fostering the voices of artists who share our vision."

The Touchstone deal represents a return of sorts for the couple, who created and executive produced the 2017 limited series Shots Fired for 20th Century Fox TV — which is now also part of Disney Television Studios under the shortened name 20th Television. The 10-episode series about the aftermath of two racially charged shootings aired on Fox.

"We have wanted to be in business with Reggie and Gina for a very long time, as it’s hard to think of any two multi-hyphenates who are as forward-thinking and talented as this gifted duo," said Touchstone TV president Bert Salke. "Starting years ago, from New York Undercover to Love & Basketball to Shots Fired through Gina’s recent feature The Old Guard, their body of work is beyond impressive. Perhaps most importantly, they’re awesome people who have built a reputation of kindness and intelligence. We're excited to partner with them to help build their legacy to even greater heights."

Prince-Bythewood's The Old Guard, starring Charlize Theron and Kiki Layne, has been a breakout for Netflix, becoming one of the streamer's 10 most popular films to date in the month since its July 10 release. She also wrote directed Beyond the Lights, Love & Basketball and The Secret Life of Bees.

Bythewood created and is executive producing basketball drama Swagger, inspired by the life of NBA superstar Kevin Durant, for Apple TV+. His credits also include New York Undercover, Biker Boyz and Notorious. The couple met while working as writers on A Different World. Prince-Bythewood and Bythewood are repped by CAA and Del Shaw.

They join a slate of creators and producers at Touchstone that also includes Elisabeth Moss, Marta Kauffman, Mayans MC co-creator Elgin James, Leslye Headland, The Terror's Dave Kajganich, Tales From the Loop creator Nathaniel Halpern and The Affair showrunner Sarah Treem.