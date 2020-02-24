Oliver Hudson, Malin Akerman to Star in CBS Comedy

The 'Splitting Up Together' and 'Billions' stars will play siblings in 'The Three of Us.'

CBS has found two of the title characters in its comedy pilot The Three of Us.

Oliver Hudson and Malin Akerman will star in the multi-camera comedy as brother and sister. The pilot from CBS Television Studios and writer Frank Pines (Baby Daddy) centers on three siblings who are children of divorce who circle the wagons when their sister's (Akerman) husband announces he's calling it quits on their marriage.

Hudson (ABC's Splitting Up Together) will play Will, the oldest of the three siblings and the worrier in the family. He's always been protective of his little brother and sister, and though he's clever and perceptive, he also has a need to "father" everyone around him. When his sister's husband leaves her, his instincts kick in and he moves her into his house.

Akerman (Showtime's Billions) plays Aly, the smart and resilient middle child who's considered the most "normal" of the three — but also has the worst luck. When her husband leaves, she finds herself dealing with raising her 8-year-old son as a single parent and having to move in with Will and his wife.

The Three of Us marks a return to CBS for Hudson, who starred for seven seasons on the network's comedy Rules of Engagement. His credits also include Nashville, Scream Queens, Dawson's Creek and Netflix's movie The Christmas Chronicles. He is repped by ICM Partners, Management 360 and Ziffren Brittenham.

In addition to Billions, Akerman starred in ABC's comedy Trophy Wife and had a heavily recurring role on Adult Swim's Childrens Hospital. Her credits also include Hulu's Dollface, HBO's The Comeback and features Rampage and Rock of Ages. She's repped by UTA, Mosaic and Jackoway Austen.

Pines will executive produce The Three of Us with Fulwell 73's Ben Winston, Jeff Grosvenor and James Corden.