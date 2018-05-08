Olivia Munn Among 7 Cast in Starz Drama From 'Twilight' Creator

Starz's forthcoming Stephenie Meyer drama The Rook has set its cast.

Emma Greenwell (The Path), Joely Richardson (Nip/Tuck), Olivia Munn (The Newsroom), Adrian Lester (Hustle), Ronan Raftery (Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them), Catherine Steadman (Downton Abbey) and Jon Fletcher (Genius) have joined the cast of the thriller.

The Rook tells the story of a young woman who wakes up in a London park suffering total amnesia — and surrounded by dead bodies, all wearing latex gloves. Pursued by shadowy paranormal adversaries and grappling with peculiar 'abilities' of her own, she must fight to uncover her past and resume her position at the head of Britain's most secret (supernatural) service … before the traitors who stole her memory can finish what they started.

From Lionsgate and Liberty Global, The Rook will be executive produced by Meyer and showrunner Stephen Garrett. The drama is a co-production between Lionsgate and Liberty Global. Starz will air the series in 2018 and at the same time, Liberty Global will feature the show exclusively on demand across its footprint in Europe, Latin America and the Caribbean. Lionsgate will distribute it worldwide.

Greenwell will take on the lead role as Myfanwy Thomas, a young woman who wakes up in London suffering total amnesia and pursued by shadowy paranormal adversaries. Grappling with supernatural abilities of her own, she must fight to uncover her past and resume her position within Britain’s secret service, the Checquy, before the traitors who stole her memory can finish what they started.

Richardson will play Lady Farrier, Myfanwy's mentor and ally who sits at the head of the Checquy, defending her tenuous hold on its secrecy.

Munn is set as Monica Reed, a bold American intelligence officer with subtle supernatural powers who crashes into the Checquy investigation of her former lover’s death.

Lester will take on the role of Conrad Grantchester, the suave and charismatic deputy to Farrier, who ultimately challenges her role as King.

Playing the four Gestalt siblings are Ronan Raftery as Robert, Catherine Steadman as Eliza and Jon Fletcher as twins Teddy and Alex.

Kari Skogland (The Handmaid's Tale, Power) will direct the premiere of the 10-episode, straight-to-series drama. Production is under way in London.

Skogland is represented by WME. Greenwell is with WME, Troika and Thruline Entertainment. Richardson is with Gersh and ARG. Munn is with CAA and Atlas Artists. ARG represents Lester. Raftery is with WME and Troika. Steadman is with Piers Nimmo Management and ICM Partners. Paradigm and Ryan LeVine at Jackoway Tyerman represent Fletcher.