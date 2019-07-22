Leonardo DiCaprio, Margot Robbie and Brad Pitt Crash Jimmy Kimmel's Opening Monologue

Before attending the premiere of their latest film, 'Once Upon a Time in Hollywood,' the stars and director Quentin Tarantino stopped by the late-night host's Monday show.

Before attending the premiere of his latest film, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, at the iconic TCL Chinese Theater on Hollywood Boulevard, director Quentin Tarantino stopped by Jimmy Kimmel Live! on Monday to discuss paying homage to retro Hollywood in his new film, living his childhood dreams with MAD magazine and retirement rumors.

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood is Tarantino's adults-only interpretation of the Manson murders. The film centers on former Western TV star Rick Dalton (Leonardo DiCaprio) and his longtime stunt double Cliff Booth (Brad Pitt) as they navigate a city — and an industry — they hardly recognize anymore. The film also stars Margot Robbie as late actress Sharon Tate, who in 1969 was murdered by members of the Manson family.

Though Tarantino was to join Kimmel for a chat about the film, the film's stars, Robbie, Pitt and DiCaprio, also made surprise appearances. At the end of Kimmel's monologue, the crowd erupted into cheers after noticing Robbie walking by behind Kimmel.

"I'm just headed to the premiere. So just cutting through," Robbie told Kimmel. Confused by what had occurred, Kimmel continued to recite his monologue, only to be interrupted by Pitt walking by.

"Hi Jimmy," the actor said, informing the host that he was also just "cutting through."

"I just want to say, this is not some kind of alleyway," Kimmel told Pitt. However, Pitt reiterated, "This is the alleyway!" When Kimmel tried to counterargue, Pitt cut him off and left.

"Some of these stars think they own the place," the late-night host told the audience.

DiCaprio soon walked by and shook Kimmel's hand. "What is going on here? What are you doing?" the host asked. "I'm real sorry Jimmy," DiCaprio said. Though Robbie and Pitt told Kimmel they were just cutting through, DiCaprio explained he had a different reason for his appearance. "I actually came here to invite your whole audience to our premiere across the street."

After the crowd erupted into loud applause, Kimmel said they would "work that out." As DiCaprio left, Kimmel yelled: "Oh, and good luck with the ocean!"

Later on, when Tarantino joined Kimmel, the host asked the director what it was like shutting down Hollywood Boulevard in order to film scenes for Once Upon a Time in Hollywood.

"That was kind of amazing. Shutting it down, that's its own thing. That's really cool, but to shut it down and turn it back to the Hollywood Boulevard from my six-year-old childhood...it was kind of amazing," Tarantino said. The director then shared a funny anecdote about something that occurred while filming.

As he was filming Pitt driving down Hollywood Boulevard, bystanders watched the action take place, with one person in particular distracting Tarantino. "One of the bystanders was the Aquaman who stands in front of the Chinese Theater," he said. "The Jason Momoa Aquaman.... He's standing there with a trident." He added: "I was trying not to look at him, but you cannot not look at him. I kept sneaking looks at him while I was directing!"

Later on, Tarantino discussed the excitement he felt after the recent MAD magazine cover parodied the mock Bounty Law show from Once Upon a Time in Hollywood. "As a person who grew up with MAD, I came up with the title 'Lousy Law.' To actually nam my own MAD parody...forget the Oscar. This is my Oscar!"

Tarantino also discussed how he is able to secure big stars — Al Pacino, Lena Dunham and the late Luke Perry are featured in his new film — admitting that their willingness to be involved in his projects "depends on their schedule." "I haven't had too many people say no, I don't like the script. But I only ask people who I think are going to say yes."

With Pitt starring in the film, Tarantino said he developed a kinship with the longtime actor after Pitt brought a DVD of the film Billy Jack to watch with Tarantino as inspiration for his character; it happened to be the same film Tarantino wanted to show him. "Absolutely on the same page," Tarantino said of the moment.

As for whether Once Upon a Time in Hollywood is his second to last film before retiring, Tarantino confirmed, "that's the idea."

"I'm not saying I'll just disappear like J.D. Salinger...I just got married. I want to have kids. Doing the TV thing could be really kind of cool," Tarantino said. He also explained that he liked the idea of his filmography being locked after directing 10 motion pictures.

"Yeah, 12 would be cool, or 13 or even 15 is a nice number," Kimmel said. The late-night host then inquired whether Tarantino would still consider making Star Trek. Before Tarantino could answer, Robbie took the stage again.

"I just wanted to invite the whole audience to come see Once Upon a Time in Hollywood,'" she said. After Kimmel mentioned that "Leo already invited them," Robbie reiterated that they only had room for the audience, not Kimmel. "You get it! You understand," she told Kimmel, only to invite Guillermo afterward.

Robbie and Tarantino then said goodbye as they made their way to the premiere.