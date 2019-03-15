'TV's Top 5' Podcast: Making Sense of the 'One Day at a Time' Cancellation

Netflix pissed off a lot of subscribers — and critics — with its decision to cancel 'One Day at a Time.'

This week, The Hollywood Reporter's West Coast TV editor Lesley Goldberg and chief TV critic Daniel Fienberg welcome guests Michael O'Connell, Bryn Sandberg and Jackie Strause to discuss the college cheating scandal, SXSW and 'The Bachelor.'

This week's five topics are:

1. The College Admissions Scandal. THR senior TV writer Michael O'Connell returns for a segment exploring what the allegations surrounding Felicity Huffman and Lori Loughlin could mean for their respective careers. Huffman was poised to have an Emmy campaign for her upcoming Ava DuVernay-produced Central Park Five Netflix limited series When They See Us, which is due out May 31. And Loughlin remains the face of family-friend brand Hallmark Channel. The segment — which was recorded before Hallmark fired Loughlin — begins at the 1:12-mark.

2. South By Southwest festival wrap. THR TV writer-reporter Bryn Sandberg joins TV's Top 5 for a wrap on all things SXSW, including Jordan Peele's Us, Trevor Noah's panel, a potential Sharp Objects sequel, Jeffrey Katzenberg vs. Steven Spielberg and the latest on all things Gwyneth Paltrow, Goop and Jeff Bezos. Plus the latest buzz on the big festival TV premieres including FX's What We Do in the Shadows and Hulu's Ramy. The look back begins at the 9:16-mark.

3. The Bachelor season in review. THR East Coast digital lead editor and resident Bachelor reporter Jackie Strause joins the podcast this week for a look back at Colton Underwood's surprising season and the latest on the ABC dating franchise. How did season 23 buck the trend of the franchise as a whole? And why is the network's pick for its next Bachelorette surprising? The discussion begins at the 23:20-mark.

4. One Day at a Time's cancellation, explained. Fienberg has been but one of the many critics who have embraced the Netflix comedy, which has been canceled after three seasons. So with critical and audience scores in the 90s, why did Netflix cancel the series? "Disappointing" viewership, whatever that may be for Netflix, and a lack of ownership as producers Sony Pictures TV will attempt to shop the beloved Latino-themed reboot of the Norman Lear comedy elsewhere. The analysis begins at the 32:50-mark.

5. Critic's Corner. As always, every episode ends with Fienberg offering his critical thoughts about what to watch (or skip). This week, he weighs in on Amazon's Catastrophe, NBC's The Village, Hulu's The Act and ABC's The Fix. Tune in starting at the 45:07-mark.

