by Rick Porter

'One Day at a Time' Cast, Creators, Fans Rejoice at Pop TV Revival

Famous supporters of the comedy, ranging from Lin-Manuel Miranda to Busy Philipps, share their delight at the former Netflix show's new life.
Courtesy of Netflix

The news of One Day at a Time's revival three months after Netflix canceled it sparked a huge outpouring online as fans and the show's cast and creators rejoiced in the news.

In what is likely the first time a traditional TV outlet has revived a streaming show — rather than the other way around — CBS-owned cabler Pop TV will premiere a fourth season of One Day at a Time in 2020. CBS will also air the 13-episode season a few months after its first run.

"This should be obvious but I am very happy #MoreODAAT," executive producer and co-showrunner Mike Royce deadpanned on Twitter

Royce's fellow showrunner, Gloria Calderon Kellett, wrote "WE'RE BACK! Thanks to every fan who made #saveodaat trend worldwide, One Day at a Time is heading to Pop TV and we couldn't be more excited! We have many more stories to tell & we can't wait to share them with you!"

Cast members Rita Moreno, Isabella Gomez, Stephen Toblolowsky and Todd Grinnell also shared the news:

Fan reaction to the news had the #ODAAT hashtag trending within minutes. Celebrities including Lin-Manuel Miranda — who apparently got word of the revival (via Calderon Kellett) a few days before it was announced — Busy Philipps and Brooklyn Nine-Nine star Stephanie Beatriz (who guest-starred in season three) also rejoiced at the news.

