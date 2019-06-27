'One Day at a Time' Cast, Creators, Fans Rejoice at Pop TV Revival

Famous supporters of the comedy, ranging from Lin-Manuel Miranda to Busy Philipps, share their delight at the former Netflix show's new life.

The news of One Day at a Time's revival three months after Netflix canceled it sparked a huge outpouring online as fans and the show's cast and creators rejoiced in the news.

In what is likely the first time a traditional TV outlet has revived a streaming show — rather than the other way around — CBS-owned cabler Pop TV will premiere a fourth season of One Day at a Time in 2020. CBS will also air the 13-episode season a few months after its first run.

"This should be obvious but I am very happy #MoreODAAT," executive producer and co-showrunner Mike Royce deadpanned on Twitter.

Royce's fellow showrunner, Gloria Calderon Kellett, wrote "WE'RE BACK! Thanks to every fan who made #saveodaat trend worldwide, One Day at a Time is heading to Pop TV and we couldn't be more excited! We have many more stories to tell & we can't wait to share them with you!"

Cast members Rita Moreno, Isabella Gomez, Stephen Toblolowsky and Todd Grinnell also shared the news:

I can’t believe I’m typing this, but... we did it. YOU did it. The Alvarez family is coming back for a 4th season on @PopTV!!!!! what tHE FUCK!!!!!!!!!!!! #SaveODAAT ➡️ #MoreODAAT pic.twitter.com/dZ8dbB8NmC — Isabella Gomez (@Isabella_Gomez) June 27, 2019

And they say miracles don’t happen. From what I know ... it took a village. A lot of us who work on this show and love it. And all of you who have loved this show and MADE IT HAPPEN. — Stephen Tobolowsky (@Tobolowsky) June 27, 2019

WE’RE BACK!!!!!!! ONE DAY AT A TIME found a new amazing home on @PopTV Thank you all for everything you did to make this happen. Can’t wait to keep invading the Alvarez family’s personal space. #MoreODAAT — Todd Grinnell (@toddgrinnell) June 27, 2019

Fan reaction to the news had the #ODAAT hashtag trending within minutes. Celebrities including Lin-Manuel Miranda — who apparently got word of the revival (via Calderon Kellett) a few days before it was announced — Busy Philipps and Brooklyn Nine-Nine star Stephanie Beatriz (who guest-starred in season three) also rejoiced at the news.

THIS IS THE BEST NEWS EVER. I AM SO EXCITED! https://t.co/cgAJf7jxXU — Busy Philipps (@BusyPhilipps) June 27, 2019

A HUGE CONGRATS to the entire cast and crew of #OneDayAtATime and a special shoutout to my buds @MikeRoyce @CubanMissileDH and @BenjiSamit https://t.co/d4zSlT3xNc — Josh Gad (@joshgad) June 27, 2019

Fantastic news! Congratulations @MikeRoyce @TheNormanLear and everyone who gets to keep making and keep watching #ODAAT — Phil Rosenthal (@PhilRosenthal) June 27, 2019