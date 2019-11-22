'One Day at a Time' Creator Signs Overall Deal at Amazon

Gloria Calderón Kellett will move to the streamer from her current home at Sony in 2020.

One Day at a Time co-creator and showrunner Gloria Calderón Kellett is headed to Amazon.

The executive producer of the former Netflix (and soon to be Pop TV) series has signed a multi-year overall deal at Amazon Studios, which outbid other suitors for her services. She'll move to the streamer in June 2020, when her current deal with Sony Pictures TV expires.

Under the deal, Calderón Kellett will create and develop series and film projects for Amazon via her production company GloNation. Should the Sony-produced One Day at a Time go beyond its fourth season on Pop, she'll remain an executive producer, but co-creator Mike Price will be the sole showrunner (the two currently share showrunning duties).

"Gloria is an incredible storyteller, who has written and created series that are not only culturally relevant, but engaging, relatable, and hilarious,” said Vernon Sanders, co-head of television at Amazon Studios. “We are all delighted that Gloria will join the Amazon Studios family and excited to see the new projects she’ll bring to our Prime Video customers around the world.

