'One Day at a Time' Gets Decent Start on Pop, TV Land

Pop TV's revival of One Day at a Time got off to a decent start on Tuesday — even though most of the premiere's viewers didn't come on Pop itself.

The former Netflix comedy's debut on traditional TV brought in 607,000 viewers for a simulcast on three ViacomCBS channels — Pop, TV Land and Logo. The majority of those viewers, 457,000, came on TV Land, which is in about 15 million more homes than Pop is. Pop accounted for 124,000 viewers, and Logo brought in the remaining 26,000.

Despite the smallish viewer tally on Pop, One Day at a Time still posted substantial gains among several key demographics over its time period's prior four-week average. It improved its half-hour by 35 percent among adults 18-49 and 58 percent in women 18-49. Among women under 35, the premiere more than doubled Pop's prior four-week average, rising 171 percent.

If One Day at a Time follows a similar pattern to that of its lead-in, Schitt's Creek, it will also grow by a lot with delayed viewing. The latter is averaging 354,000 same-day viewers for its final season (it drew an above-average 397,000 on Tuesday) and grows to about 1 million with a week of delayed and multiplatform viewing.

Netflix canceled One Day at a Time after three seasons in March 2019. Pop revived the Sony Pictures TV series three months later in the first instance of a linear network rescuing a canceled streaming show.

The comedy went back into production earlier this year. It filmed six of a planned 13 episodes before it became one of hundreds of TV and film projects to shut down during the coronavirus pandemic. One Day at a Time and Schitt's Creek are currently the only scripted series airing on Pop, as ViacomCBS shut down three others — Florida Girls, Flack and the yet-to-air Best Intentions — as the company looks to have greater ownership of its programming. All three scrapped shows came from outside studios.