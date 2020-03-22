This Week in TV: 'One Day at a Time,' 'Ozark,' 'This Is Us' Finale

ABC's 'Stumptown' also closes out its season in the week of March 23.

The week of March 23 will feature a little bit of TV history when One Day at a Time becomes the first TV series canceled by a streaming service to be resurrected by a linear network. The week also features a couple of broadcast series ending their seasons and a new competition series in the streaming world.

Here is The Hollywood Reporter's rundown of some of the coming week's highlights. It would be next to impossible to watch everything, but let THR point the way to worthy options each week. All times are ET/PT unless noted.

The Big Show

Netflix canceled One Day at a Time in March 2019 after three seasons. Three months after that, niche cable network Pop TV resurrected it to great fanfare, with the critical favorite becoming the first streaming-to-linear save, after a number of resurrections that went the other direction.

The future of Pop itself is in flux after parent ViacomCBS shut down most of its other scripted series. But One Day at a Time is getting as much fanfare as the network can muster. The season premiere features Ray Romano as a guest star; it debuts at 9:30 p.m. Tuesday, following one of the final episodes of Schitt's Creek.

Also on cable …

New: Syfy's Vagrant Queen (10 p.m. Friday), based on the comic of the same name, follows a child queen-turned-galactic scavenger (Adriyan Rae) who looks to reclaim her birthright. Henry Danger spinoff Danger Force debuts at 8 p.m. Saturday on Nickelodeon.

Returning: Scripted comedy Tacoma FD opens its second season at 10 p.m. Thursday on TruTV; newsmagazine Vice jumps from HBO to Showtime at 8 p.m. Sunday, March 29.

On broadcast …

Season finales: Gather up the tissues for the season four closer to This Is Us (9 p.m. Tuesday, NBC), as the Pearsons come together for baby Jack's first birthday. A day later, and with a very different tone, comes the finale of Stumptown (10 p.m. Wednesday, ABC), which finds Dex (Cobie Smulders) accused of murder.

New: Following the This Is Us finale, NBC debuts Council of Dads (10 p.m. Tuesday), in which a man has a health scare and assembles a group of his closest friends to help take care of his family should he not be there to do it himself.

On streaming …

New (technically): Former Project Runway stars Heidi Klum and Tim Gunn reunite for a fashion competition called Making the Cut at Amazon's Prime Video. Twelve designers from around the world will compete to have their creations sold via the retail behemoth, with the winner creating a whole collection for Amazon.

Returning: Season three of Ozark debuts Friday on Netflix, with Marty (Jason Bateman) and Wendy (Laura Linney) going to a marriage counselor while also continuing their shady business.

In case you missed it …

Self Made: Inspired by the life of Madam C.J. Walkeris an unwieldy title, but the limited series illuminates a piece of history not often told. Octavia Spencer stars as Walker, the child of former slaves who became the wealthiest self-made woman in America in the early 20th century thanks to the line of cosmetics she developed. It's streaming on Netflix.