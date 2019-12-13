'One Day at a Time' Producer Sets Latinx Family Comedy at ABC

ABC is teaming up with an executive producer of One Day at a Time for a comedy centered on a Latinx family.

Bridges, from Disney's 20th Century Fox TV and Campanario Entertainment (Netflix's Selena), has a script commitment with penalty at the network, which landed the project after a bidding war. Aaron Serna (Netflix's Mr. Iglesias) created the show and will write with One Day at a Time and Friends veteran Sebastian Jones.

The potential series will tell the story of a family of strong Texas Latinas who have their world turned upside down when they lose the beloved mother who held their family together, and are left with the white, conservative father they blame for tearing the family apart. The multi-generational, multi-cultural comedy will explore themes of family, identity and forgiveness.

"As a Texan who grew up by the southern border and witnessed the family dramas and culture clashes among those close to me, I observed conflict and humor and love all together,” said Serna, who began his writing career as a Disney/ABC Writers Program fellow. "Bridges tells the story of a Latinx family in a way that is not represented on television right now, and Campanario and ABC are the perfect partners to bring it to the screen in a way that is both sensitive and very funny."

Added Campanario Entertainment president Jaime Dávila, "“At Campanario our mission is to bring the next great Latinx voices to television and make them part of the mainstream conversation. We’ve been so fortunate to find writers like Aaron and Sebastian and this wonderful story. We are ecstatic that Bridges has found its home at 20th TV and ABC."

Serna, Jones, Dávila and Rico Martinez are executive producing.

Bridges joins a development slate at ABC that also includes drama ISB, to be co-written and exec produced by Kevin Costner; musical dramedy Duet; Mandy Moore-produced drama 90s Popstar; a reboot/sequel to early 2010s drama Revenge; Kerry Washington-produced legal drama Reasonable Doubt; crime drama The Receiver; Rebel, from Grey's Anatomy showrunner Krista Vernoff, about activist Erin Brockovich; the Lee Daniels comedy Cupcake Men; and the cop show Homicide Special from The Resident's Amy Holden Jones.