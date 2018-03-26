'One Day at a Time' Renewed for Season 3 at Netflix

TV critics, Netflix heard you.

The streaming giant has renewed One Day at a Time for a third season. The next round of 13 all-new episodes of the rebooted Norman Lear comedy will return in 2019.

Lear, as well as co-creators/co-showrunners Gloria Calderon Kellett and Mike Royce, and fellow executive producers Michael Garcia and Brent Miller will all return for the Latino-themed take on the 1970s comedy that starred Bonnie Franklin, Valerie Bertinelli, and Macknzie Phillips.



Stars Justina Machado, Rita Moreno, Todd Grinnell, Stephen Toblowsky, Isabella Gomez and Marcel Ruiz are also set to return.

The news comes two months to the day after Netflix released season two of One Day at a Time. Since then, critics — including The Hollywood Reporter's Daniel Fienberg — have raved about the series and encouraged the streamer to pick up a third season. "It's as inclusive, warm and welcoming a TV show, both in front of and behind the camera, as one could ever hope for. It's accessible and positive and, an important thing for a comedy, it's very, very funny," Fienberg wrote of the Sony Pictures Television Studios-produced mulitcamera effort.

Netflix, like fellow streamers Amazon and Hulu, does not release viewership information. The show has an impressive 98 percent rating on Rotten Tomatoes and an 89 percent score among viewers.

The decision to renew One Day at a Time comes as reboots continue to remain in high demand as broadcast, cable and streaming platforms look for proven IP in a bid to cut through a cluttered landscape that is expected to top 500 scripted originals this year.

For her part, Kellett also has a multicultural comedy pilot in the works at CBS in contention next season.