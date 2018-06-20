'One Day at a Time' and 'Vida' Writers Challenge Other Show Staffs to Help Families Separated at Border

The teams urged other Latinx shows including 'Jane the Virgin' and 'Grand Hotel' to donate to RAICES Family Reunification and Bond Fund.

The writing teams behind Netflix's One Day at a Time and Starz's Vida have joined forces and are donating to RAICES Family Reunification and Bond Fund to fight against the Trump administration's policy that separates immigrant families. The organization raises money to reunite families by posting bail for parents that have been arrested at the border.

“One Day at a Time and Vida are teaming up to end family separation at the border,” wrote One Day at a Time executive producer Gloria Kellett in a tweet on Tuesday (June 19). The post includes a link to the organization, as well as a photo of the writers holding signs that protest the policy. "Donate here to directly support legal services for detained separated parents and funding for their release. #onevidaatatime #keepfamiliestogether."

“In just 6 weeks, upon being detained at the border, 1,995 children have been separated from their families and now a tent city has cropped up in Texas built to detain immigrant children,” Vida executive producer Tanya Saracho said in an separate Instagram post. "We have to do something."

The teams urged other Latinx shows including Jane the Virgin and Grand Hotel to donate.

Coco director Lee Unkirch wrote on Twitter that he also plans to fight against the policy. "I believe that #FamiliesBelongTogether," he wrote."I stand with immigrants, asylum seekers, and refugees, and will do all I can to #resist the family separation policy."