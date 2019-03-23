TV Long View: One More Way 'Masked Singer' and 'Big Bang Theory' Are Unique

Delayed viewing of TV is generally a rich-get-richer game: Shows that start out with bigger-than-average audiences also tend to be the ones that get the largest gains after they air.

In that sense, it's absolutely no surprise that shows like The Big Bang Theory (No. 1 in same-day viewers this season, second in adults 18-49, excluding sports) and The Masked Singer (14th in viewers, first in the 18-49 demo) — rank near the top in DVR gains as well.

In another way, though, two shows are outliers: The top of the delayed-viewing charts are populated almost entirely by dramas.

Dramas make up just under half (58 of 120) of the non-sports series that have aired on the broadcast networks in 2018-19, as of publication time. There are 30 comedies, 26 unscripted shows and six news programs.

Yet dramas count for 16 of the 20 shows with the biggest seven-day gains among adults 18-49 — 80 percent. Seventeen of the top 20 in viewers added (85 percent) are dramas.

The Big Bang Theory, its spinoff Young Sheldon and The Masked Singer are the only non-dramas among both sets of top 20 gainers; ABC's Modern Family joins them in the top 20 among adults 18-49.

The Masked Singer's gains are especially unusual for unscripted series. The Fox phenomenon grew by 3.43 million viewers and 1.2 points in adults 18-49 after a week of delayed viewing. It outpaces the next-largest unscripted gainers by 51 percent in viewers (2.27 million for America's Got Talent: The Champions) and 71 percent in adults 18-49 (0.7 for The Bachelor).

The Big Bang Theory is similarly well ahead of Young Sheldon in viewers added (4.68 million vs. 3.53 million, a 33 percent advantage) and Modern Family in 18-49 gains (1.5 vs. 1.1, a 36 percent advantage).

Here are the top 20 gainers in each measure through March 3, per Nielsen. Non-dramas are noted in bold.

Total Viewers

Show Network Live + SD viewers (millions) Live +7 viewers (millions) 7-day gain (millions) Manifest NBC 6.488 12.607 6.119 The Good Doctor ABC 6.61 12.604 5.994 This Is Us NBC 8.537 14.045 5.508 New Amsterdam NBC 6.308 11.645 5.337 Bull CBS 6.745 11.54 4.795 The Big Bang Theory CBS 12.997 17.677 4.68 Blue Bloods CBS 8.604 13.002 4.398 911 Fox 5.853 10.197 4.344 The Rookie ABC 4.157 8.318 4.161 Chicago PD NBC 7.165 11.278 4.113 NCIS CBS 12.232 16.071 3.839 NCIS: New Orleans CBS 7.546 11.181 3.635 FBI CBS 9.187 12.79 3.603 Criminal Minds CBS 4.616 8.217 3.601 Chicago Fire NBC 8.15 11.743 3.593 Young Sheldon CBS 11.18 14.705 3.525 A Million Little Things ABC 4.263 7.779 3.516 Grey's Anatomy ABC 6.856 10.32 3.464 The Masked Singer Fox 8.136 11.566 3.43 The Blacklist NBC 3.872 7.282 3.41

Adults 18-49