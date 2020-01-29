'One Piece' Live-Action Series, Based on Best-Selling Manga, a Go at Netflix

The adaptation comes from the studio behind the streamer's 'Cowboy Bebop.'

Netflix has greenlit a live-action adaptation of One Piece, one of the best-selling manga series of all time.

The 10-episode series comes from Netflix and Tomorrow Studios, the partnership between producer Marty Adelstein and ITV Studios that's also producing the streamer's live-action Cowboy Bebop. That show, starring John Cho, is on production hiatus while Cho recovers from a knee injury he suffered on set.

One Piece, created by Eiichiro Oda, follows the adventures of a young man named Monkey D. Luffy. Inspired by his childhood idol, a powerful pirate named "Red Haired" Shanks, he goes on a quest to find the fabled One Piece treasure and declare himself king of the pirates.

First published in 1997, the manga series has sold more than 460 million copies worldwide and has been adapted into an anime series (which aired on Cartoon Network in the United States), video games and a series of feature films in Japan.

Steven Maeda (Lost, The X-Files, Salvation) and Matt Owens (Luke Cage, Agents of SHIELD) are adapting One Piece and will executive produce with Adelstein and Becky Clements of Tomorrow Studios and Eiichiro Oda. Netflix will handle physical production.

A release date for the series hasn't been set.