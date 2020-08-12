'One of Us Is Lying' Nabs Series Order at Peacock

The YA drama is based on a best-selling novel by Karen M. McManus.

Peacock has handed out a series order for YA drama One of Us Is Lying — it's true.

The series, originally developed for E! before moving to NBCUniversal's fledgling streaming platform, is based on Karen M. McManus' best-selling novel. It revolves around five high school students who walk into detention — and only four come out alive. Everyone is a suspect, and everyone has something to hide.

The show has had a long road to pickup: Universal Studio Group's UCP won the rights to McManus' novel in 2017, originally setting it up at E!. That network later exited the scripted business, and the project moved to Peacock (along with a Queer As Folk reboot initially intended for Bravo) in 2019.

Peacock has ordered eight episodes of One of Us Is Lying. Dario Madrona, co-creator of Netflix breakout Elite, will executive produce and serve as showrunner. Writer Erica Saleh (CBS' Evil) also executive produces along with Jon Sacchi and Matt Groesch of 5 Minutes More Productions, who developed the pilot. Jennifer Morrison (Once Upon a Time, Euphoria) directed and produced the pilot.

The cast includes Marianly Tejada (The Purge), Cooper van Grootel (Go!), Annalisa Cochrane (Into the Dark: Pure), Chibuikem Uche (Ghost Draft), Barrett Carnahan (Grown-ish), Jessica McLeod (You Me Her) and Melissa Collazo (Swamp Thing).

Madrona is repped by CAA and Jackoway Austen. Saleh is repped by ICM, Writ Large and attorney Jared Levine.

One of Us Is Lying joins a roster of originals on Peacock (which launched nationally on July 15) that also includes Brave New World, Intelligence, Angelyne (based on a Hollywood Reporter article), a Battlestar Galactica reboot and sequels to sitcoms Saved by the Bell and Punky Brewster, among others.