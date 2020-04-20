'One World: Together at Home' Concert Draws Nearly 21M Viewers

Jennifer Lopez performs on 'One World: Together at Home'

Saturday's multi-network special also raised more than $100 million to support front-line workers in the coronavirus pandemic.

Saturday's One World: Together at Home concert special and fundraiser drew a big audience — and raised a lot of money.

The multi-network effort, hosted by Stephen Colbert, Jimmy Fallon and Jimmy Kimmel, raised some $127 million to support front-line workers battling the novel coronavirus pandemic. It also drew a much larger audience than usually tunes into primetime TV on a Saturday night.

Across four broadcast networks — ABC, CBS, NBC and The CW — along with a host of cable outlets, the two-hour Together at Home drew 20.74 million viewers in the U.S. It is the biggest audience for any Saturday-night program, excluding the NFL playoffs, this season.

Cable outlets that aired the special included ViacomCBS properties BET, Comedy Central, CMT, Logo, MTV2, Paramount Network, Pop, TV Land and VH1; Disney's Freeform and National Geographic; and NBCUniversal's Bravo, E!, MSNBC, NBCSN, Syfy and USA.

A number of streaming platforms, including Hulu, Peacock, Amazon's Prime Video and Facebook, also carried the show. Viewing figures for those are not currently available. Worldwide, Together at Home was carried on Canada's Bell Media platforms, BBC One and Channel 5 in the U.K., Ireland's RTE, Argentina's Telefe and Australia's Network Ten, among others.

Performers on the show included Elton John, Jennifer Lopez, Billie Eilish, Chris Martin, Eddie Vedder, John Legend, Kacey Musgraves, Lizzo and Paul McCartney.