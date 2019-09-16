Oprah-Prince Harry Apple Docuseries Assembles Creative Team

'Daily Show' veteran Kahane Cooperman will serve as showrunner on the mental-health series, and Dawn Porter and Asif Kapadia will direct and exec produce.

Apple's docuseries about mental health, executive produced by Oprah Winfrey and Prince Harry, has found key members of its creative team.

Daily Show veteran Kahane Cooperman will serve as showrunner on the untitled series, and Dawn Porter (Trapped, Gideon's Army) and Asif Kapadia (Amy, Senna) will direct episodes. All three will serve as executive producers. Winfrey's Harpo Productions has also tapped RadicalMedia as its creative and production partner on the show; the company's Jon Kamen and Dave Sirulnick will also exec produce along with Winfrey and Prince Harry.

The docuseries, which will air on the Apple TV+ streaming platform that launches in November, aims to break down the stigma and shame that surrounds mental health. It was announced in March at Apple's unveiling of TV+, and Prince Harry, who has been an advocate for mental-health issues, joined Winfrey on the project shortly thereafter.

Cooperman was a co-executive producer of The Daily Show With Jon Stewart, was director and executive producer of Sundance's four-hour doc Cold Blooded: The Clutter Family Murders (also from RadicalMedia) and directed the Oscar-nominated short documentary Joe's Violin. She's currently at work on a feature doc about kindness and decency in America with RadicalMedia's John Hoffman.

Porter has directed and produced Gideon's Army for HBO, the Peabody Award-winning Trapped and RadicalMedia and Netflix's docuseries Bobby Kennedy for President. She's also working on a documentary about Congressman John Lewis for CNN Films.

Kapadia won an Oscar in 2016 for Amy, his documentary about singer Amy Winehouse, and earned a BAFTA for 2010's Senna, about Formula One driver Ayrton Senna. Diego Maradona, a portrait of the Argentine soccer legend, premieres Oct. 1 on HBO.

Apple TV+ is set to launch Nov. 1 with a handful of series, including the Jennifer Aniston-Reese Witherspoon drama The Morning Show, space-race drama For All Mankind and genre play See, starring Jason Momoa and Alfre Woodard. A premiere date for the mental-health docuseries hasn't been set.