This Week in TV: Oprah-Led Town Hall, Spike Lee's Latest, 'F Is for Family'

Disney's 'Artemis Fowl' and a 'Bachelor' retrospective series are also set to premiere in the week of June 8.

The week of June 8 is a relatively light one for premieres, as a handful of shows scheduled for the week were moved or delayed. Among the things that are debuting are a couple of fairly high-profile feature films on streaming, ABC's substitute for the unfilmed Bachelorette season and, most relevant to the current state of the world, a two-night event on Discovery networks about racism in America led by Oprah Winfrey.

Here is The Hollywood Reporter's rundown of some of the coming week's highlights. It would be next to impossible to watch everything, but let THR point the way to worthy options each week. All times are ET/PT unless noted.

The Big Show

Two weeks after the death of George Floyd, and amid continuing nationwide protests about police violence, Oprah Winfrey will lead a two-night town hall on racism in America. OWN Spotlight: Where Do We Go From Here? (9 p.m. Tuesday and Wednesday) will feature Winfrey speaking with activists, politicians and artists — including Stacey Abrams, Ava DuVernay and Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms — about systemic racism and the current state of the country.

"I’ve been having private conversations with friends and thought leaders about what’s next and where we go from here," said Winfrey. "I thought it would be of both interest and service to bring their ideas, concerns and comments into a national spotlight." The specials will air on OWN and all 18 of Discovery's cable networks, including Discovery Channel, TLC, HGTV, Food Network and Science Channel.

Also on cable …

Nickelodeon's debuts remotely shot game show Game Face (8:30 p.m. Saturday), where players try to guess who a celebrity hidden behind face and voice filters is. New seasons of L.A.'s Finest (Monday, Spectrum Originals), The Bold Type (10 p.m. Thursday, Freeform) and Alone (10 p.m. Thursday, History) are also on tap.

On streaming …

Movie: Spike Lee's newest film, debuting Friday on Netflix, is Da 5 Bloods, about a group of Black Vietnam veterans who go searching for the remains of their squad leader — and possibly some buried treasure. Delroy Lindo, Jonathan Majors, Norm Lewis, Clarke Peters, Isiah Whitlock Jr. and Chadwick Boseman star.

More movies: Originally intended for a theatrical release, fantasy adventure Artemis Fowl debuts Friday on Disney+. Judd Apatow's The King of Staten Island, starring Pete Davidson, also comes to VOD and streaming platforms for rental on Friday.

Returning: F Is for Family debuts its fourth season Friday on Netflix and features the pending arrival of the Murphys' new baby — and the arrival of Frank's father, whose relationship with his son is as strained as Frank's and Kevin's. Family comedy Alexa & Katie also returns to Netflix with new episodes on Saturday.

New: Adult animated comedy Crossing Swords (Friday, Hulu) comes from the team behind Robot Chicken and parodies Game of Thrones and other fantasy series.

On broadcast …

New: Adam Scott hosts and Ryan Reynolds is among the executive producers of Don't (9 p.m. Thursday), the latest addition to ABC's roster of game shows. Four-person teams work through a series of challenges where the only rule is "Don't" (laugh, slip, scream, or something else).

Also new: Beecham House (10 p.m. June 14, PBS) is a Masterpiece miniseries about centering on a British former soldier who encounters all manner of intrigue in India circa 1795.

New-ish: With The Bachelorette sidelined by the coronavirus pandemic, ABC fills that spot with The Bachelor: The Greatest Seasons — Ever! (8 p.m. Monday), a look back at the wildest, most dramatic and most talked-about events in the franchise's history.

Returning: British import Bulletproof begins its second season on The CW at 9 p.m. Wednesday; the fifth season of Grantchester debuts at 9 p.m. June 14 on PBS.

In case you missed it …

Apple's docuseries Dear … takes its inspiration from a series of ads for the tech company, but it goes a good deal deeper than a 30-second spot. The show profiles well-known people — including Gloria Steinem, Spike Lee, Lin-Manuel Miranda and Misty Copeland — via letters written to them by people whose lives have been changed by their work. It's streaming on Apple TV+.