Oprah Winfrey to Host Two-Night Town Hall on Racism in America

The special, titled 'Where Do We Go From Here?,' will originate on OWN and air across all of Discovery's cable networks.

Oprah Winfrey will host a two-night TV town hall addressing racism in America in the wake of widespread protests over the death of George Floyd.

The event, OWN Spotlight: Where Do We Go From Here?, is scheduled to air June 9 and 10. It will originate on OWN and be simulcast across all 18 of Discovery's linear networks (including Discovery Channel, TLC, HGTV and Science Channel) and on OWN's social channels, in addition to the company's worldwide platforms. Winfrey will speak with a number of black activists, artists and thought leaders about systemic racism and the current state of the country.

“I’ve been having private conversations with friends and thought leaders about what’s next and where we go from here,” said Winfrey. “I thought it would be both of interest and service to bring their ideas, concerns and comments into a national spotlight.”

Added OWN president Tina Perry, “As a network dedicated to supporting and uplifting Black lives, OWN is committed to providing our community with important dialogue and helpful resources in this challenging time as we mourn the murder of George Floyd and ask ourselves how can we come together to create meaningful change. I am proud that our Discovery family has joined us to amplify this message in solidarity."

Guests for the town hall include Stacey Abrams, journalist Charles M. Blow, Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms, Ava DuVernay, author Jennifer Eberhardt, journalist Nikole Hannah-Jones, historian Ibram Kendi, David Oyelowo, Color of Change founder Rashad Robinson and NAACP national board member the Rev. Dr. William J. Barber II.

"There is no one like Oprah to bring us all together at this critical moment in our history to offer insights, perspective and action,” said David Zaslav, president and CEO of Discovery, Inc. “We are honored to partner with OWN and use our global reach to amplify this important discussion about the global issues of economic and social justice and equality to a potential audience of one billion people across more than 200 markets in a way that only Discovery can."