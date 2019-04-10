Oprah Winfrey Talks Backlash She Received for 'Leaving Neverland' Special

Winfrey, who is partnering with Prince Harry on a mental health series for Apple TV+, also revealed that the aim of the new project is to "normalize" mental illness "to the point that it's no longer a taboo."

Oprah Winfrey made a stop by The Daily Show on Wednesday night to tout her new book, The Path Made Clear, where she also discussed her decision to speak to Michael Jackson's accusers, her new mental health series, and why she doesn't want to run for president.

Last month, Winfrey made headlines when she sat down with Michael Jackson accusers for Oprah Winfrey Presents: After Neverland, which aired on HBO following the airing of the explosive doc about the singer titled Leaving Neverland.

Of her decision to do the special, she said, "I haven't had that much hateration since I did the puppy episode with Ellen [DeGeneres, the episode in which DeGeneres came out as gay]."

"But when I saw that documentary, I realized that a lot of people are going to be triggered by watching it, and a lot of people will not understand what the pattern is," she said, adding that she'd done "217 shows trying to get people to understand that it's not about one person, that it is about the pattern."

"People call it molestation, but there is a big seducing that goes on... and that was important enough for me to take the hateration for," she explained.

After the show, Winfrey stuck around to film a "Between the Scenes" segment in which she discussed "normal people" things, such as running out of toilet paper, why she travels with her own bread and avocados and why she doesn't send her underwear out to be cleaned.

Taking questions from the audience, she also revealed that she’s considering opening up one of her Oprah Winfrey Leadership Academy for Girls in America, she’s just trying to figure out where the location would be.

The appearance comes on the heels of Wednesday's announcement that Winfrey is partnering with Prince Harry on a mental health series for Apple TV+. In addition to that series, the details of which are being kept under-wraps for now, Winfrey has inked a multiyear deal with Apple for scripted and unscripted originals, podcasts, books, apps and more.

Winfrey briefly spoke about the series during the after-show segment, revealing that "me and Harry are going to normalize [mental illness] to the point where people are going to be like, 'Hey, I've got a mental illness!' And that's what you want — to call it out to the point that it's no longer a taboo, that people recognize themselves immediately."

Winfrey's book, The Path Made Clear, is on sale now.