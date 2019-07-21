This Week in TV: 'Orange Is the New Black' Ends, Shark Week Begins

'Gotham' prequel 'Pennyworth' on Epix and Comedy Central's 'South Side' also make their debuts the week of July 22.

One of Netflix's first breakout series comes to an end in the week of July 22, Discovery kicks off its annual Shark Week and Comedy Central debuts its latest scripted series.

Here is The Hollywood Reporter's rundown of some of the coming week's highlights. It would be next to impossible to watch everything, but let THR point the way to worthy options each week. All times are ET/PT unless noted.

The Big Show

Netflix's Orange Is the New Black — the third original series to debut on Netflix back in 2013 — finishes its seven-season run when all 13 episodes debut Friday. The show will pick up from the end of season six, with Piper (Taylor Schilling) released, Taystee (Danielle Brooks) back in Litchfield for a crime she didn't commit and the war between C and D blocks settled (for now).

THR chief critic Daniel Fienberg says the final season is a reminder of how "smartly political, energetically funny and devastatingly dramatic" the series can be.

Also on streaming …

The twisted superhero drama The Boys, executive produced by Eric Kripke (Timeless), Seth Rogen and Evan Goldberg and based on the Garth Ennis-Darick Robertson comic, premieres Friday on Amazon; Katee Sackhoff returns to space in Another Life (Thursday, Netflix); Hulu debuts season two of the horror series Light as a Feather on Friday.

On cable …

New: South Side (10:30 p.m. Wednesday, Comedy Central) follows a group of people in the titular section of Chicago, including a pair of would-be entrepreneurs (Sultan Salahuddin and Kareme Young) working at a rent-to-own store and two cops (Chandra Russell and co-creator Bashir Salahuddin) with very different approaches to the job. It's "bonkers-funny," per THR's review.

Also: Discovery kicks off Shark Week on Sunday, July 28, with the delightfully titled Shark Trip: Eat, Pray, Chum (9 p.m.). Gotham prequel Pennyworth (9 p.m. Sunday, July 28, Epix) follows a young version of Bruce Wayne's butler-to-be as he leaves the British military in the early 1960s. Plus the competition series The Last Cowboy (11 p.m. Wednesday, Paramount Network), the crowd-sourced medical diagnosis series Chasing the Cure (8 p.m. Thursday, TNT) and a new season of Worst Bakers in America (10 p.m. Monday, Food Network).

On broadcast …

It's a light week for premieres, but NOVA miniseries The Planets (9 p.m. Wednesday, PBS) explores the solar system using a mix of special effects and footage from orbiters and rovers. The British cop show Bulletproof (8 p.m. Sunday, July 28) is the latest addition to The CW's summer schedule.

In case you missed it …

Last Chance U's fourth season, again following football coaches and players at Independence Community College in Kansas, "is all about ripples from last season," as THR's review puts it. Coach Jason Brown has since been fired (and worse), but there's "occasional heroism" from teachers who try to do right by students. It's streaming on Hulu.