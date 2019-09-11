'Orange Is the New Black's' Uzo Aduba Joins 'Fargo'

The Emmy winner's role on the FX anthology is her second at the cabler; she's also in the cast for the limited series 'Mrs. America.'

Orange Is the New Black star Uzo Aduba has joined the cast of FX's Fargo.

The two-time Emmy winner will join a cast headed by Chris Rock. It's her second role at the Disney-owned cable network; she's also part of the limited series Mrs. America.

Aduba will play a character named Zelmare Roulette in the fourth season of the anthology; other details about her role are being kept quiet.

The show's fourth season is set in Kansas City in 1950, at the end of two great migrations — those of Southern Europeans immigrating to the U.S. and African-Americans leaving the Jim Crow South. Two crime syndicates in Kansas City, one Italian and one African-American, have struck an uneasy peace held together by the two families exchanging their youngest sons.

Rock plays Loy Cannon, the head of one of the families. The cast also includes Ben Whishaw — whose character, Rabbi Milligan, suggests a connection to season two of the show, where Bokeem Woodbine played Kansas City mob enforcer Mike Milligan — Jack Huston, Jason Schwartzman, Jessie Buckley, Salvatore Esposito, musician Andrew Bird, Jeremie Harris, Gaetano Bruno, Anji White, Francesco Acquaroli E'myri Crutchfield and Amber Midthunder.

Aduba played Suzanne "Crazy Eyes" Warren on Netflix's Orange Is the New Black, which wrapped its seven-season run on the streamer in July. In addition to her two Emmys, the actress won two individual SAG Awards for the role and shared in three more given to the show's ensemble.

Aduba plays Congresswoman Shirley Chisholm in the star-studded Mrs. America, about the movement to ratify the Equal Rights Amendment and the backlash led by conservative activist Phyllis Schlafly (Cate Blanchett).

Aduba is repped by UTA, Management 360 and attorney James Adams.

Deadline first reported the news.