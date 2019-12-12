Orlando Bloom Inks First-Look TV and Film Deal With Amazon

The 'Carnival Row' star will also create and develop new projects for the streamer.

Orlando Bloom is expanding his relationship with Amazon.

TheCarnival Row star has signed a first-look film and TV deal with the retail giant and streamer. Under the pact, the actor-producer will create and develop new TV and film projects for the company.

“Orlando is a fantastic creative talent and collaborative partner for all of us at studios,” said Amazon Studios head Jennifer Salke. “We’re thrilled to continue working with Orlando not only on Carnival Row, but on future projects for our Prime Video customers.”

Bloom stars opposite Cara Delevingne in the whimsical fantasy drama series, which scored an early second season renewal ahead of its Aug. 30 debut. The show currently has a 57 rating on aggregate site Metacritic and launched to mixed reviews. The series is already on its third showrunner as Erik Oleson (Daredevil) takes over for Marc Guggenheim (Arrow), who replaced co-creator Rene Echevarria. Additionally, Carnival Row's original director, Paul McGuigan, also left and was replaced by Jon Amiel (Halt and Catch Fire, The Tudors).

“I have thoroughly enjoyed collaborating with Jen Salke and the team at Amazon and I look forward to growing that relationship with this new and exciting production deal,” said Bloom.

Bloom's credits include The Lord of the Rings feature film franchise, a TV version of which is in the works at Amazon. His roles include Pirates of the Caribbean and Killer Joe on the stage.

Bloom is repped by ICM Partners, the U.K.'s Independent Talent Group, Lighthouse Management & Media and Felker Toczek.