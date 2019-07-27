Orlando Bloom Says It's Unlikely He'll Appear in Amazon's 'Lord of the Rings' TV Show

"I like to think of myself as ageless but..." he said of the potential to reprise his role as Legolas, "they've probably got a 19 year-old kid who's ready to go."

Don't expect to see Orlando Bloom pop up in Amazon's upcoming Lord of the Rings series.

The actor addressed the possibility at the Television Critics Association summer press tour on Saturday, where he was on hand to promote his new Amazon fantasy series Carnival Row.

"It’s funny, I remember being on set with [director] Peter [Jackson] 20 years ago now and he was saying, 'Wouldn’t it be funny to think about when they want to do a remake of Lord of the Rings,'" said Bloom, who was skeptical at the time. "We were in the midst of this remarkable shoot, and I was like, 'Never going to happen, never going to happen!'

Fast-forward to today and Bloom — seated alongside his co-star Cara Delevingne, Carnival Row creator Travis Beacham and showrunner Marc Guggenheim — admits just how wrong he was."Here I am working for Amazon and they're re-doing it," he says, laughing.

While he thinks it's "great" that the streamer is taking it on, it doesn't mean he'll appear in it. "I don't know how they’re going to approach it. I haven't had any conversations about that but I felt like I have done everything that..." he trailed off, adding that while reappearing in Jackson's The Hobbit films made a lot of sense to him, he's not so sure about coming back again.

"I like to think of myself as ageless but..." he said, to laughs from the reporters and critics who filled the Beverly Hilton ballroom. Delevingne chimed in to affirm him: "You are! You really are! It's amazing."

Still, Bloom isn't sure there's a place for him in the top-secret series. "I don't know where I would fit in that world, really," he added. "If you're saying there's Legolas, they've probably got a 19 year-old kid who's ready to go."

Earlier on Saturday, Amazon unveiled the creative team for the show, which is set to begin production in 2020. J.D. Payne and Patrick McKay will serve as the showrunners, with Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom's J.A. Bayona directing the first two episodes.