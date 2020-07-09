Oscar Isaac, Michelle Williams to Star in HBO Limited Series

The project is an adaptation of Ingmar Bergman's 'Scenes From a Marriage.'

HBO has ordered a limited series based on Ingmar Bergman's Scenes From a Marriage, with Oscar Issac and Michelle Williams set to star.

The project comes from Hagai Levi (Our Boys, The Affair), who will adapt Bergman's classic miniseries and direct. Media Res and Endeavor Content are producing.

The limited series will reexamine the original miniseries' iconic depiction of love, hatred, desire, monogamy, marriage and divorce through the lens of a contemporary American couple played by Isaac (Star Wars Episode IX: The Rise of Skywalker, HBO's Show Me a Hero) and Williams (Fosse/Verdon, The Greatest Showman).

Scenes From a Marriage continues Levi's relationship with HBO, which includes the Israeli drama Our Boys and the critically acclaimed In Treatment. He executive produces with Michael Ellenberg of Media Res, Lars Blomgren, Williams, Isaac, Daniel Bergman and Blair Breard.

Bergman's Scenes From a Marriage, starring Liv Ullmann and Erland Josephson, originally aired on Swedish television in 1973. The six-part series was condensed for a theatrical release, which debuted in 1974 in the U.S. PBS aired the full miniseries later in the decade.

The project is the latest in a line of high-profile limited series from the premium cable outlet, including recent entries I Know This Much Is True, The Plot Against America, Watchmen and Sharp Objects and the upcoming We Are Who We Are, The Undoing and The Third Day.