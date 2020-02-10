TV Ratings: Oscars Fall to All-Time Lows

ABC's broadcast comes in about 3 million viewers behind the previous low in 2018.

ABC's Oscar telecast reached all-time lows in the ratings, falling sharply from last year.

The three-hour-plus broadcast averaged about 23.6 million viewers and a 5.3 rating among adults 18-49, well below the 29.56 million and 7.7 for last year's awards — which aired two weeks later. The Oscars were down 20 percent year to year in viewers and 31 percent in the key ad-sales demo of adults 18-49.

Last year's Oscars stopped a four-year ratings slide, growing the audience for the first time since 2014.

Sunday's show also falls well short of previous ratings lows for the Oscars, set in 2018. That year the telecast averaged 26.54 million viewers and a 6.8 rating in the demo; Sunday was down 11 percent in viewers and 22 percent in adults 18-49 from prior lows.

The Oscars join the Emmy Awards in suffering steep ratings declines. The September 2019 Emmy broadcast on Fox fell by 32 percent in viewers and 29 percent in adults 18-49 from the previous year. By comparison, the declines for January's Golden Globes (off by 4 percent in viewers and 10 percent in the 18-49 demo) and Grammys (down 6 percent in viewers, 4 percent in the demo) were fairly slight.

Sunday's ceremony, which went without a host for the second straight year. ended at 11:32 p.m. ET. It was capped by a historic best picture win for Parasite, the first film non-English language film to take the top honor. Bong also won best director and shared the best original screenplay award with Han Jin-won, and the film won best international feature.

The Oscars did maintain their status as the most-watched awards show — although the Grammys scored a slightly better 18-49 rating (5.4), the first time that's happened since 2012. Sunday's ceremony was the biggest entertainment special since last year's Oscars.

Bookmark THR.com/Ratings for more ratings news and numbers.