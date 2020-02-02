This Week in TV: Oscars, 'Homeland's' Final Season, 'Locke & Key'

The annual State of the Union address and the return of 'Brooklyn Nine-Nine' are also scheduled for the week of Feb. 4.

The shortest Hollywood awards season in recent history reaches its big finale in the week of Feb. 3 with the earlier-than-usual arrival of the Oscars. One of Showtime's signature series begins its final season, two big political events are on the schedule, and a long-gestating streaming series finally makes its debut.

Here is The Hollywood Reporter's rundown of some of the coming week's highlights. It would be next to impossible to watch everything, but let THR point the way to worthy options each week. All times are ET/PT unless noted.

The Big Show

For the second consecutive year, the Oscars are going without a host. Last year's show was generally well-received, and it also stopped a four-year ratings slide, so it's back to the well. The show will have a raft of A-list presenters, including Gal Gadot, Mahershala Ali, Penelope Cruz, Olivia Colman, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Mark Ruffalo, Sigourney Weaver and Regina King.

Joker leads the field with 11 nominations, including one for best picture. The other best picture nominees are 1917, Ford v. Ferrari, The irishman, Jojo Rabbit, Little Women, Marriage Story, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood and Parasite. The Oscars air at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT Sunday, Feb. 9 on ABC.

Also on broadcast …

New: Competition series Lego Masters (9 p.m. Wednesday, Fox) has two-person teams building intricate creations with the toy bricks; Lucy Hale stars in Riverdale spinoff Katy Keene (8 p.m. Thursday, The CW); Fran Drescher, Abby Elliott, Adam Pally and Steven Weber star in comedy Indebted (9:30 p.m. Thursday, NBC); Edie Falco plays L.A.'s first woman police chief in Tommy (10 p.m. Thursday, CBS).

Returning: The eighth season of Brooklyn Nine-Nine gets a two-episode premiere at 8 p.m. Thursday; MacGyver returns to CBS at 8 p.m. Friday. A new version of the XFL kicks off Saturday with games on ABC (2 p.m. ET/11 a.m. PT) and Fox (5 p.m. ET/2 p.m. PT).

Politics: The annual State of the Union address will air across all the big four broadcast networks (and cable news channels as well) at 9 p.m. ET/6 p.m. PT Tuesday; ABC is home to the eighth Democratic primary debate at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT Friday.

On cable …

Final season: The eighth and last season of Showtime's Homeland (9 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 9) finds Carrie Mathison (Claire Danes) returning to Afghanistan to help with peace negotiations — but of course things won't go smoothly for Carrie or Saul (Mandy Patinkin).

New: On the heels of Mr. Robot ending, USA debuts another series from Sam Esmail: Briarpatch (10 p.m. Thursday) follows an investigator (Rosario Dawson) who returns to her off-kilter hometown after her sister's murder. Andy Greenwald created the series, with Esmail executive producing.

Also new: Docuseries McMillions (10 p.m. Monday, HBO) dives deep into the very odd story of who rigged the McDonald's Monopoly game in the 1990s. The third series in Bravo's Below Deck franchise, Below Deck Sailing Yacht, debuts at 9 p.m. Monday.

Returning: Season two of anthology Manhunt, subtitled Deadly Games, moves to Spectrum Originals after airing its first on Discovery. Also coming are new seasons of Desus and Mero (11 p.m. Monday, Showtime), The Sinner (9 p.m. Thursday, USA), High Maintenance (11 p.m. Friday) and Kidding (10 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 9, Showtime).

On streaming …

New: Joe Hill's comic Locke & Key has gone through four different adaptations as both a TV series and feature film, spanning nearly a decade, before finally arriving on Netflix Friday. The series, about a family discovering mysterious secrets in their ancestral home, stars Darby Stanchfield, Connor Jessup, Emilia Jones and Jackson Robert Scott star.

Also new: Crime drama Interrogation (Thursday, CBS All Access) is designed to be watched in any order until the last of 10 episodes, allowing viewers to piece together a case as they see fit. It's Always Sunny's Rob McElhenney stars in and co-created Mythic Quest: Raven's Banquet (Friday, Apple TV+), a comedy set at a videogame company.

In case you missed it …

Based on a comic of the same name, October Faction stars Tamara Taylor (Bones) and J.C. MacKenzie (Vinyl) as a married couple who are also monster hunters. After his father dies, they return to his upstate New York hometown, only to discover the place isn't as peaceful as it seems. It's streaming on Netflix.