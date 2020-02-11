Oscars Producer Stephanie Allain Signs First-Look TV Deal at Warner Horizon

The multiyear pact is the first with a TV studio for Allain's Homegrown Pictures.

Oscars telecast producer Stephanie Allain has signed a first-look deal with Warner Horizon Scripted Television.

The multiyear agreement is the first TV studio deal for Allain and her Homegrown Pictures. Under the pact, Allain and development executive Gabrielle Ebron will develop scripted projects for cable and streaming outlets, as well as for broadcast networks through divisions of the Warner Bros. Television Group.

Allain produced Sunday's Oscars on ABC with Lynette Howell Taylor, becoming the first African American woman to do so in the 92-year history of the awards ceremony. Her credits as a producer include the feature films Hustle & Flow, Peeples, Something New, Beyond the Lights, Burning Sands and Dear White People. She is currently producing The Fighting Shirley Chisholm for Amazon alongside Viola Davis (who also stars) and Julius Tennon.

In television, Allain is an executive producer of Netflix's Dear White People series, based on the film, and executive produced Freeform's movie Life-Size 2.

Allain founded the female-led Homegrown Pictures in 2003. Last year, the company signed an overall deal with Abigail Disney's Level Forward to develop and produce projects driven by women and people of color. Homegrown is repped by UTA, Artists First and Jackoway Tyerman.

Warner Horizon is part of the larger Warner Bros. Television Group, which is home to A-list producers including Greg Berlanti, Chuck Lorre, Mindy Kaling, Steven Soderbergh, Ava DuVernay and J.J. Abrams, among others.