This Week in TV: Oscars, 'Desus & Mero,' 'Survivor'

ABC also previews new dramedy 'Whiskey Cavalier' on Oscar night, and Kal Penn tries to solve global finance.

A cutthroat competition hits TV screens the week of Feb. 18, and at the end only one skilled, and lucky player will remain standing.

Also, Survivor returns. Happy Oscar week!

Below is The Hollywood Reporter's rundown of some of the coming week's highlights. It would be next to impossible to watch everything, but let THR point the way to worthy options each week. All times are ET/PT unless noted.

On broadcast …

Oscars: The 91st annual Academy Awards won't have a host, but they will have every category featured in the live broadcast (after a whole lot of hemming and hawing). The ceremony airs at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT Sunday, Feb. 24 on ABC, preceded by a 90-minute red-carpet show. Roma, The Favourite, A Star Is Born and Black Panther are among the leading nominees.

New: Following the Oscars and late local news, ABC will air a preview of its spy dramedy Whiskey Cavalier (approximately 11:35 p.m. ET), the first time the network has aired a primetime show after the awards. Scott Foley (Scandal) and Lauren Cohan (The Walking Dead) star.

Returning: Survivor's new season is subtitled Edge of Extinction, and eliminated players will get a chance to return to the game — unbeknownst to the other castaways. It premieres at 8 p.m. Wednesday on CBS.

On cable …

New: After starting as a web series and spending close to two years on Viceland, Desus & Mero makes the jump to Showtime at 11 p.m. Thursday. It's now a weekly show, and Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez will be Desus Nice and The Kid Mero's first guest in their new home.

Also new: Anna Paquin stars in limited series Flack (10 p.m. Thursday, Pop), playing a no-nonsense publicist working in London.

Awards: The day before the Oscars, Aubrey Plaza hosts the 34th Independent Spirit Awards (5 p.m. Saturday, IFC) from the beach in Santa Monica.

Returning: The week brings new seasons of At Home With Amy Sedaris (10 p.m. Tuesday, TruTV) and Documentary Now! (10 p.m. Wednesday, IFC).

On streaming …

New: Host Kal Penn tries to understand the giant beat that is the global economy in an Amazon docuseries called This Giant Beast That Is the Global Economy (Friday). Adam McKay and Will Ferrell are among the executive producers.

Returning: New seasons of the 50 Cent-produced crime drama The Oath (Thursday, Sony Crackle); the food porn of Chef's Table (Friday, Netflix); and Italian crime show Suburra (Friday, Netflix).

In case you missed it …

Borat director and Seinfeld/Curb Your Enthusiasm producer Larry Charles travels to places like Iraq and Somalia to uncover rich comedy cultures in Larry Charles' Dangerous World of Comedy. The four-part docuseries is streaming on Netflix.