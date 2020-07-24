'Outer Banks' Renewed for Season 2 at Netflix

Netflix is making a return trip to the Outer Banks.

The streamer has renewed the YA drama for a second season following what Netflix calls a "breakout" first run (like other streaming platforms, Netflix doesn't release detailed viewing figures for most of its programming). The pickup comes about three months after its April premiere.

Outer Banks, set on the barrier islands of North Carolina, centers on a group of friends who call themselves the Pogues. When a hurricane kills the power for the summer season, it sets off a chain of illicit events that force the friends to make life-altering decisions. The search for their ringleader’s missing father, forbidden romances, a high-stakes treasure hunt, and the escalating conflict between the Pogues and their rivals turn the summer into one filled with mystery and adventure.

Josh and Jonas Pate and Shannon Burke created the series and will return as executive producers and showrunners for season two. Cast members Chase Stokes, Madelyn Cline, Madison Bailey, Jonathan Daviss, Rudy Pankow, Austin North, Drew Starkey, Deion Smith and Charles Esten are all set to return as well.

The pickup for Outer Banks joins a slate of recent Netflix renewals that includes Sweet Magnolias, Mindy Kaling's Never Have I Ever, After Life, Gentefied and Kenya Barris' #BlackAF, among others.