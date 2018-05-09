'Outlander' Renewed for Seasons 5 and 6 at Starz

The premium cable network has also announced that season four will bow in November.

No surprise here: Starz has extended Outlander for two additional seasons.

The premium cable network announced Wednesday that it has renewed the Ron Moore drama based on Diana Gabaldon's best-selling book series for seasons five and six. Starz also revealed that the 13-episdoe fourth season of the time-traveling period soap will return in November. (A specific return date has yet to be announced.)

All told, the renewal is for 24 total episodes, with each season consisting of 12 episodes. That's Outlander's lowest per-season total after the freshman run consisted of 16 and seasons two and three were 13 apiece. From Sony Pictures Television and starring Caitriona Balfe and Sam Heughan, seasons five and six will be based on material from the fifth and sixth books in Gabaldon's series, The Fiery Cross and A Breath of Snow and Ashes.

"Fans can rest assured their beloved Claire and Jamie will be back facing new challenges, adversaries and adventures in seasons five and six as we delve into American history and continue the story of the Frasers as they settle in the New World,” Starz CEO Chris Albrecht said.

Season four is currently in production in Scotland and will consist of 13 episodes following Drums of Autumn, Gabaldon's fourth of eight books in the Outlander series. Season three averaged 5.8 million total viewers cross multiple platforms and ranks as the second-most-watched premium scripted series among women — behind only HBO's Game of Thrones.

The drama, Studios and is exec produced by Moore, Maril Davis, Toni Graphia, Matthew B. Roberts and Andy Harries. In addition to Sony TV, Outlander is produced by Tall Ship Productions, Story Mining & Supply Co. and Left Bank Pictures.

Outlander joins a scripted roster at Starz that also includes Counterpart, Howard's End, The Rook, Vida, Sweetbitter andPower, among others.