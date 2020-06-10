'Outlander's' Sam Heughan, Graham McTavish Set Travel Series at Starz

Two stars of Outlander will explore the real-life history of Scotland in a travel series at Starz.

Sam Heughan and Graham McTavish co-created (along with Alex Norouzi) and will star in Men in Kilts: A Roadtrip With Sam and Graham. The eight-episode series from Outlander producer Sony Pictures TV will follow the duo as they explore the history and culture of their native land.

"The genuine curiosity and passion that Sam and Graham have for the landscapes they visit and the stories they uncover while traveling through the heart of Scotland makes Men in Kilts: A Roadtrip With Sam and Graham a truly enjoyable journey of discovery for the audience,” said Christina Davis, president original programming at Starz. “The series gives context and texture to Highland life and history, woven together, much like the tartan for which Scotland is so famous, and we look forward to taking this road trip with these two great friends."

Over the course of the show, Heughan and McTavish will visit the heart of Scotland at Glencoe, the site of a great massacre and major clan feud to Inverness and the Culloden battlefield, the site of a great battle and historic turning point — which will be familiar to fans of Outlander — that molded Scotland as we know it today.

"We are so excited to take viewers on this epic adventure with Sam and Graham. Their bond of friendship and genuine curiosity about the rich culture of Scotland is going to make for an unforgettable journey for all,” said Holly Jacobs, executive vp alternative and syndication programming at Sony Pictures TV.

Heughan, McTavish and Norouzi executive produce the show, which comes from Boardwalk Pictures (Cheer, Chef's Table) in association with Sony Pictures TV. Senior vp original programming Karen Bailey and senior vp unscripted programming Alice Dickens-Koblin are overseeing for Starz.

Outlander, meanwhile, is renewed through its upcoming sixth season on the Lionsgate-owned Starz. The premium cable outlet hasn't set a return date for the show, which wrapped season five in May.