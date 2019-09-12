'Queen Sugar' Renewed for Season 5 at OWN

Queen Sugar will return to OWN for a fifth season in 2020. The hit drama from Ava DuVernay has been a prestige flagship for the cable network since it premiered in 2016.

"I'm thrilled to further explore the beauty, pain and triumph of this African American family, with hopes that their story will continue to resonate with audiences who see themselves in the Bordelons," said DuVernay. "It's a real honor to create this work with Warner Horizon and OWN as their support is rock-solid and wonderful."

Season four showrunner Anthony Sparks is set to return, bucking the drama's penchant for cycling in new producorial talent. Queen Sugar also famously enlists a roster of rotating all-female directors, many of them helming episodic television for the first time.

"Every character feels like family. Our own," said OWN chairman and CEO Oprah Winfrey. "I am excited to see what Ava has unfolding next for the Bordelons."

Queen Sugar stars Rutina Wesley, Dawn-Lyen Gardner and Kofi Siriboe. It is currently Wednesday night's No. 1 original series across all of broadcast and cable with African American women and audiences — averaging nearly 1.7 million viewers an episode.