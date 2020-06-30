'Ozark' to End With Expanded Season 4 on Netflix

The final run of the Emmy-winning series will be split into two parts as it wraps up the crime saga.

Ozark is coming to an end on Netflix, but it's doing so with an expanded order for its fourth and final season.

The streamer has ordered 14 episodes for season four — up from 10 for each of the prior three seasons — that will be split into two equal parts. The season will mark the final chapter in the Byrde family's journey from suburban Chicago to a criminal enterprise in the Ozarks.

Dates for the season haven't been set, as production for many series remains in limbo due to the coronavirus pandemic.

"We're so happy Netflix recognized the importance of giving Ozark more time to end the Byrdes' saga right," said showrunner and executive producer Chris Mundy. "It's been such a great adventure for all of us — both on screen and off — so we're thrilled to get the chance to bring it home in the most fulfilling way possible."

Added fellow executive producer and star Jason Bateman, "A super-sized season means super-sized problems for the Byrdes. I'm excited to end with a bang(s)."

In 2019, Mundy said he had a five-season plan in mind for Ozark, although he didn't then have a set-in-stone blueprint for the ending of the series. "We're building little things in, if we keep on track for the emotional ending we're guessing we'll have," he said at the time.

Netflix's decision to end Ozark after four seasons falls short of that, though the show will get some extra runway with the expanded episode order.

Ozark, produced by MRC Television, won two Emmys in 2019 for Bateman's direction and Julia Garner's supporting performance. The show has racked up 14 nominations to date. Its third season, released in late March, averaged 8.7 million viewers over its first 10 days, according to Nielsen's SVOD ratings. That's a 74 percent jump over season two in 2018.

Series regulars Bateman, Laura Linney, Garner, Sofia Hublitz, Skylar Gaertner, Charlie Tahan and Lisa Emery are set to return for the final season.

"Ozark is a gripping drama that has captivated audiences all around the world and garnered tremendous critical acclaim," said Cindy Holland, vp original content at Netflix. "We're so grateful to Chris, Jason, Laura, Julia and the entire cast and crew for all their tireless dedication to the show and can't wait to see how the Byrdes' journey comes to a close."

Bateman, Mundy, Mark Williams, John Shiban, Patrick Markey and Bill Dubuque executive produce the series. Linney will be a co-exec producer on the final season.

MRC Television is a division of Valence Media, the parent company of the Billboard-Hollywood Reporter Media Group.