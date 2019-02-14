'Paddington' TV Series With Ben Whishaw Coming to Nickelodeon

The small-screen spinoff — due to land in 2020 — will be aimed at preschoolers.

While there's been very little chatter regarding a third Paddington film (something that could result in a "hard stare" if it carries on for much longer), the beloved Peruvian marmalade-lover is set to return to TV screens for preschoolers.

Studiocanal and David Heyman, who helped transform Paddington into an almost $500 million smash, are teaming with Nickelodeon on a new CGI-animated Paddington series, with Ben Whishaw returning to voice the bear.

The series — currently with the working title of Paddington and to be fully animated in 3D — will follow the adventures of a younger Paddington bear. Each episode will open and close with Paddington's letters to Aunt Lucy as he tells her what he's learned about life through the day's new adventure.

Nickelodeon is set to air the series on its networks worldwide in 2020, while local broadcast partners will be secured in France, Canada, China and Japan.

Currently in production, Paddington is a Heyday Films and Studiocanal production in association with Copyrights. Paddington is helmed by Adam Shaw of Blue Zoo (Go Jetters, Digby Dragon, Miffy, Q Pootle 5), and developed for television and written by Jon Foster and James Lamont (The Amazing World of Gumball, Cuckoo, Paddington 1 & 2).

Heyman produces alongside Karen Davidsen (formerly with Disney and HIT Entertainment) and Simon Quinn (Isle of Dogs, Fantastic Mr. Fox). The series is executive produced by Rosie Alison (Boy in the Striped Pajamas, Paddington 1 & 2) and co-produced by Rob Silva.