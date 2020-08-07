Hulu Renews Padma Lakshmi’s 'Taste the Nation,' Orders Another David Chang Series

Maya Rudolph has also signed on to narrate the streamer’s 'Eater’s Guide to the World.'

Hulu remains committed to its growing slate of food programming, renewing Padma Lakshmi’s new series Taste the Nation for a second season and adding another project from David Chang to its roster.

Chang’s new series, another project in collaboration with Ugly Delicious partner Morgan Neville, is called The Next Thing You Eat. Each of the six episodes explores the massive changes occurring around the world and how they affect restaurants and food.

The order comes roughly a year after Chang's Majordomo Media teamed up with Vox Media Studios on a multiyear deal to produce more food-focused programming for Hulu. His previously announced collaboration with Chrissy Teigen, Family Style, is still on deck.

In addition to The Next Thing You Eat, Hulu has also committed to another ten episodes of Taste the Nation. Lakshmi’s exploration of how immigrant groups and native communities have shaped the American palate and culture launched in January to rave reviews. A domestic travelog, Taste the Nation finds the Top Chef host and judge breaking bread with Americans across the nation to examine the notions of identity, belonging and what it means to be American.

Additionally, Hulu announced that Maya Rudolph is set to narrate the previously announced original series, another Vox Media offering, Eater’s Guide to the World. The first seven episodes are scheduled to drop Nov. 11.

Hulu was already leaning heavily into food programming before the COVID-19 pandemic, but these orders come as many platforms try to bolster culinary offerings. The genre has been one of several to benefit from people watching more TV — and cooking more at home.