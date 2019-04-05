'Page Six TV' Canceled After 2 Seasons

The syndicated entertainment and gossip show will continue to run through the summer.

The presses are stopping on Page Six TV.

The syndicated entertainment/gossip show will end after its second season, The Hollywood Reporter has learned.

A TV extension of the New York Post's Page Six gossip column, Page Six TV debuted in September 2017. Production on the daily half-hour strip will continue, and the show will air through the summer to fulfill its commitment to local stations. The series comes from Endemol Shine North America, Twentieth Television and the Post.

Endemol declined to comment.

The show has had a tough go in the ratings for its second season, ranking seventh among eight syndicated entertainment-news shows with about 900,000 daily viewers and a 0.7 household rating. (The leader in the category, Entertainment Tonight, averages about 4.4 million viewers and a 3.0 in households.)

Other shows in the space include Extra, Access and Access Live, along with the more tabloid-focused TMZ and Daily Mail TV, which also launched in 2017. Only the less widely distributed Celebrity Page (formerly OK TV) draws a smaller audience than Page Six TV.

Bevy Smith, Elizabeth Wagmeister and Carlos Greer serve as hosts for Page Six TV. The show's executive producers are Kay O'Connell, Michael Bachmann, New York Post publisher and CEO Jesse Angelo and Endemol's Michael Weinberg. Fox owned-and-operated stations served as the show's core station group.

The syndicated market will see a couple of high-profile talk shows in The Kelly Clarkson Show and Tamron Hall launch in fall 2019. Fox stations will also give summer tryouts to shows from Jerry O'Connell and RuPaul.