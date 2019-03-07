PaleyFest Launches In-House Streaming Platform

The Paley Center is launching its own live streaming platform for the annual event, rather than partnering with another outlet.

The Paley Center for Media is launching its own streaming platform, just ahead of the organization's annual PaleyFest event in Los Angeles.

The service, dubbed PaleyTV, will allow people who can't attend the March 15-24 festival in person to watch events, including a Parks and Recreation cast reunion and panels featuring the cast and creators of The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, This Is Us, Pose, The Walking Dead and other shows.

"We're thrilled to launch PaleyTV, just in time for the start of this year's PaleyFest LA, the premier television festival," said Maureen J. Reidy, president and CEO of the Paley Center. "With this new service, television fans from all 50 states and around the world will have the opportunity to experience the same excitement as those in attendance at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood."

The Paley Center has live-streamed festival events in the past but did so with outside partners.

Live streams of all the 2019 PaleyFest programs can be purchased for $7.99; individual events will cost $1.99 and be available on demand shortly after the live events. Some past PaleyFest panels are available for rental now.

Revenue from PaleyTV will be used to support the center's educational programs, exhibits, other programming and preservation of the Paley Center's archives.

The streaming schedule and other information is available at the PaleyFest website.