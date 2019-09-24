Paramount Network Medical Dramedy '68 Whiskey' Fills Out Cast

Derek Theler, Beth Riesgraf and Lamont Thompson will be regulars on the series, set at a military base in Afghanistan.

Paramount Network's dramedy 68 Whiskey, about medics at a military base in Afghanistan, has rounded out its cast.

Derek Theler (Baby Daddy, American Gods), Beth Riesgraf (Leverage, Stranger Things) and Lamont Thompson (NCIS: Los Angeles, The Brink) will be regulars on the show, which is in production and slated for an early 2020 premiere. Usman Ally, Artur Benson and Aaron Glenane will recur.

The six actors join a cast that also includes Sam Keeley, Gage Golightly, Cristina Rodlo, Jeremy Tardy and Nicholas Coombe.

Based on an Israeli series, 68 Whiskey follows a multicultural group of men and women deployed as Army medics at a forward operating base in Afghanistan known as the Orphanage. Together they endure a dangerous and Kafkaesque world that leads to self-destructive appetites, outrageous behavior, intense camaraderie and, occasionally, a profound sense of purpose.

Theler will play Sasquatch, a member of a privately contracted security force working on the base, who's oddly quite handsome, despite his imposing appearance and nickname. The actor has close ties to military service, as his father and grandfather both served. Four of his best friends from his hometown of Colorado Springs — home to five military bases and the Air Force Academy — also went on to military careers. He is repped by Paradigm, Authentic Management and Jackoway Austen.

Riesgraf plays Maj. Sonia Holloway, the highest-ranking doctor on the base. Not afraid to use her authority, Holloway grew up on military bases around the world as the daughter of a now-retired general and has a family back in the United States. Her emotionless demeanor hides troubling thoughts at the back of her mind. Riesgraf is repped by Silver Lining Entertainment and Abrams Artists Agency.

Thompson will play Col. Harlan Austin, the stern, unflinching war hero in charge of both combat soldiers and medical staff on the base. Highly respected and reasonably feared, he seeks out truth and wants the best for everyone under his command. Thompson is repped by KMR and Main Title Entertainment.

Ally (Veep, On Becoming a God in Central Florida) will recur as Capt. Hazara, a Pakistani doctor serving in the British armed forces. Benson plays Khalil, an Afghan Army private who works as a medic and translator when interacting with locals. Glenane (Picnic at Hanging Rock) plays Chef Colin Gale, a member of the Australian Army who also officiates illegal boxing matches on the base.

Ally is repped by Gray Talent Group, Benson by O'Farrell Management and Glenane by Innovative Artists, Untitled Entertainment and Morrissey Management.

Imagine Television and CBS TV Studios are producing 68 Whiskey. Creator and showrunner Roberto Benabib (Kidding, Weeds) executive produces with Imagine's Brian Grazer, Francie Calfo and Samie Kim Falvey, Zion Rubin (creator of the Israeli series), Efrat Shmaya Dror and Danna Stern.

The series joins a Paramount Network scripted slate that includes flagship drama Yellowstone; Coyote, starring Michael Chiklis and executive produced by Michelle MacLaren; a prequel to the movie Sexy Beast; Darren Star's dramedy Emily in Paris; and thriller Paradise Lost, which Paramount will share with Spectrum Originals.