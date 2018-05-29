'Roseanne' Reruns Pulled From Paramount Network, TV Land and CMT After Racist Tweet

'Roseanne' reruns will be cancelled on the three channels starting tomorrow, a Viacom spokesperson said.

After a racist tweet by Roseanne Barr that created an outcry online, reruns of the Roseanne revival scheduled to air on Viacom networks Paramount Network, TV Land and CMT will be pulled from their respective schedules.

Roseanne reruns will be canceled on the three channels starting Wednesday, a Viacom spokesperson said.

The Laff broadcast network Tuesday announced that it would be dropping reruns of the original series, which ran from 1988-97 on ABC. "While we believe viewers have always distinguished the personal behavior of the actress Roseanne Barr from the television character Roseanne Connor, we are disgusted by Barr’s comments this week. Therefore, we are removing the original Roseanne series from the Laff schedule for the time being, effective immediately," Laff said in a statement.

Barr on Tuesday morning ignited outrage online when she wrote, "Muslim brotherhood & planet of the apes had a baby=vj," seemingly referencing Valerie Jarrett, former senior adviser to President Barack Obama. In the wake of the comments, Roseanne writer and consulting producer Wanda Sykes tweeted that she was leaving the show; ABC canceled the sitcom; and Barr's talent agency, ICM, dropped her as a client. ABC also scrapped the "For Your Consideration" Emmy campaign for the series in the wake of the tweet.

Before her show was canceled Tuesday, Barr tweeted, "I apologize to Valerie Jarrett and to all Americans. I am truly sorry for making a bad joke about her politics and her looks. I should have known better. Forgive me-my joke was in bad taste." She also wrote, as she has done before, that she was leaving Twitter.

Also Tuesday, Jarrett said during an MSNBC town hall that she hoped the outcry would be "a teaching moment."

Amazon still has SVOD rights to seasons one through nine of the original series, and Hulu still has in-season stacking rights.