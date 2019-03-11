Paramount TV Adds to Executive Team With New Development, Current Heads

Jenna Santoianni has been named head of development at the studio, and former ABC exec Cheryl Bosnak will lead a newly created current department.

Paramount TV has bolstered its executive roster, naming a new head of development and creating a current programming department.

The hires are part of a restructuring at the studio under Nicole Clemens, who was named president of Paramount TV in September following the firing of former head Amy Powell.

Jenna Santoianni has been named executive vp and head of development, reporting to Clemens. Former ABC executive Cheryl Bosnak will be executive vp and head of current programming, heading up the new department. Mark Mikutowicz will transition from vp development to vp current, reporting to Bosnak, and Cameron Johnson has been promoted to coordinator in the department.

Additionally, Paramount TV has promoted Erin Einstein to senior vp legal affairs, Mia Ammer to senior vp corporate communications and Brooke Robertson to vp corporate communications.

Santoianni comes to Paramount from Sonar Entertainment, where as executive vp television series she helped develop shows like Mr. Mercedes, Lorena and the series adaptation of Das Boot.

"Jenna brings to this role excellent relationships with creators and talent alike, whose trust and respect she has earned with her stellar taste and great work ethic," said Clemens. "As we continue to ramp up our robust development efforts, Jenna is the ideal person to help lead the charge, and I couldn't be happier to have her onboard.

"The creation of a current department in tandem with recent leadership changes across the studio will provide a crucial infrastructure that will allow for the continued growth and success of this division," Clemens added. "Cheryl has a wealth of experience managing shows and distinguished relationships with talent, which make her the perfect person to launch our new current department."

The hires are among the first under Clemens, who came to Paramount TV from Anonymous Content. The studio is behind Hulu's Catch-22 adaptation (and recently signed an overall deal with producer and star George Clooney), Amazon's Jack Ryan, Netflix's The Haunting of Hill House and13 Reasons Why and TNT's The Alienist and sequel The Angel of Darkness, among other productions.