'Parasite' Helmer Bong Joon Ho Makes First U.S. Late Night Appearance on 'The Tonight Show'

The director showed up with his translator to discuss the buzzed about film, which earned three Golden Globes nominations including best director and screenplay.

Bong Joon Ho made his first ever U.S. talk show appearance on the Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Monday night.

The director arrived with his translator to discuss his buzzed about film Parasite — the film earned three Golden Globes nominations early Monday— which he emphasized was a "funny and scary movie."

After being asked to describe his film, Bong said that he preferred not to say much about it. "I'd like to say as little as possible here because the film is best when you go into it cold," he said. After Fallon reminded him that he was on a talk show, the director simply described the film as "a story about family."

Earlier this year, Parasite won the Palme d'Or at the Cannes Film Festival, where it also received an eight-minute standing ovation and prompted Jury president Alejandro G. Iñárritu to state that the Palme d'Or decision was "unanimous." After Fallon celebrated the director for having the first Korean film to receive the honor, he questioned why Bong was quick to tell the crowd "let's go home "after receiving a long applause.

"The standing ovation lasted very long but the actors and I were very hungry because we couldn't eat dinner," he explained. "We were all saying to each other 'we're so hungry' and they ended up subtitling it in the video."

After the clapping continued, the director quipped that that was when he decided to finally say "let's go home."

Bong's dark comedy has drawn raves, including being voted best picture by the New York Film Critics Online and the L.A. Film Critics Association. The film revolves around a man and his unemployed family as they take a peculiar interest in a wealthy family, which ultimately leads them into an unexpected incident.

Parasite will eligible for the Oscars international film category and for the best picture category.

