'Parenthood' Reunion Set for 2020 ATX TV Festival (Exclusive)

The ninth "season" of the Austin, Texas-based event will also feature a 'Justified' writers room reunion, a look back at 'Oz' and other events.

The ninth annual ATX Television Festival plans are coming into focus.

The Austin, Texas-based annual event has set up its big reunion for 2020 and will reunite the cast and creators of NBC's beloved family drama Parenthood.

Set to take place June 4-7, 2020 in Austin, the reunion will feature creator Jason Katims and writer/exec producer David Hudgins. Castmembers Peter Krause, Lauren Graham, Monica Potter, Erika Christensen, Mae Whitman and Craig T. Nelson are also confirmed to participate. Additional participants will be announced later.

Season nine of ATX will feature a live script reading and panel conversation celebrating 10 years since Parenthood premiered on NBC. The series wrapped its six-season run in January 2015.

Beyond Parenthood, ATXTVS9 will also reunite the writers room behind FX Western Justified as the Timothy Olyphant drama also marks 10 years since its debut. Creator Graham Yost will be joined by writer/producers Fred Golan, Dave Andron, Benjamin Cavell, Chris Provenzano, Taylor Elmore, VJ Boyd, Ingrid Escajeda, Gary Lennon and Wendy Calhoun.The festival will also feature a look back at groundbreaking series Oz, which debuted in 1997 as HBO's first original hourlong drama. Oz creator/executive producer Tom Fontana will be joined by cast members Lee Tergesen and Dean Winters. Additional panelists for Oz will be announced at a later date.

Other events scheduled for the festival, founded by Emily Gipson and Caitlin McFarland, include an NBC-hosted panel conversation focusing on its pioneering Female Forward directing initiative.

The festival also will host a rare screening of the unaired pilot for CBS' take on L.A. Confidential, something ATX is known for.

Additional panels and participants will be announced in the coming weeks and months leading up to the event, which is lovingly dubbed "TV Camp for Grown-ups." The festival has become a magnet for executives, writers, showrunners and talent, and features show-specific panels as well as themed discussions on timely subjects of interest to the industry.

For more information about the ATX TV Festival, head to its website here, or listen to the June 7 episode of TV's Top 5 podcast, which features an interview with Gipson and McFarland and was recorded live at the festival.