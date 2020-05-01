TV Ratings: 'Parks and Recreation' Special Scores for NBC

CBS' 'Young Sheldon' is close to a season high Thursday, and 'Who Wants to Be a Millionaire' rises on ABC.

NBC's Parks and Recreation special topped Thursday's ratings among adults 18-49, drawing numbers in line with its final season five years ago. CBS' Young Sheldon is close to a season high in total viewers, and Who Wants to Be a Millionaire improved considerably on a new night.

Parks and Recreation scored a 1.4 rating among adults 18-49 and 3.67 million viewers. The demo number is the best for an NBC Thursday comedy this season, and both figures are in line with the show's final season in 2015 (1.3 in 18-49, 3.33 million viewers). The special, a fund-raiser for Feeding America, has also raised $2.8 million so far.

A Paley Center special saluting Parks and Rec drew a 1.0 in adults 18-49 and 3.38 million viewers at 8 p.m., but the audience did not really stick around for Council of Dads. After a repeat of the pilot at 9 p.m., a new episode managed only a 0.3 in the demo and 2.01 million viewers.

Young Sheldon delivered 9.97 million viewers for CBS, just under its season high of 10.06 million, and a 1.1 in adults 18-49. Man With a Plan (6.64 million viewers, 0.7 in the demo), Broke (5.05 million, 0.6) and Tommy (5.15 million, 0.5) grew their total viewers week to week, but Mom (6.17 million, 0.7) came down some from its last episode.

At ABC, Millionaire drew a 0.8 in the demo and 6.22 million viewers, up considerably from the 0.5 and 3.68 million for its Wednesday airing last week. Station 19 (0.9, 5.54 million) was down from its last airing two weeks ago, but How to Get Away With Murder (0.6, 2.84 million) remained steady.

Last Man Standing (0.7 in 18-49, 4.12 million viewers) was in line with last week for Fox. The CW's Katy Keene and In the Dark both averaged 0.1 in the demo.

ABC scored a narrow win among adults 18-49 in primetime with a 0.8 rating. CBS finished second at 0.7, with NBC at 0.6. Fox and Univision tied at 0.5. Telemundo averaged 0.3 and The CW trailed at 0.1.

Bookmark THR.com/Ratings for more ratings news and numbers.