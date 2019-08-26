'Parks and Recreation' Creator Pays Tribute to Andrew Luck

Mike Schur said the Indianapolis Colts quarterback was "an absolute delight" when he made a cameo on the NBC comedy in 2013.

Indianapolis Colts quarterback Andrew Luck announced his retirement on Saturday, shocking the NFL as it came just two weeks before the season.

Luck's decision, following the latest in a litany of injuries in his seven-year career, also sparked a remembrance from Parks and Recreation co-creator Mike Schur. Luck guest-starred on a pair of episodes of the Indiana-set NBC comedy in 2013, including one in which the guys from the show hang with Luck, then-Colts wide receiver Reggie Wayne and owner Jim Irsay (a real-life friend of Parks and Rec star Rob Lowe) during Andy's (Chris Pratt) bachelor party.

"We were told we had maybe an hour with the players," Schur wrote on Twitter of the episode, "Two Parties," that aired in January 2013. "Then Andrew Luck showed up, and he was an absolute delight."

Schur said Luck "made fifty fans that day," as he was friendly to everyone on the cast and crew. Luck, Wayne, Irsay and other members of the team appeared again in a November 2013 episode.

"I love that he has the the courage and integrity to walk away from this insane sport, and wish him nothing but health and happiness from whatever he does next," Schur wrote.

Watch Luck on Parks and Rec below.