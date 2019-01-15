TV Ratings: 'The Passage' Has Decent Start, 'Manifest' Falls to Season Low

Fox's new drama The Passage got off to an OK start Monday night, landing the night's top 18-49 rating among scripted shows and nearly matching the fall average for 911 in the same time period.

The same could not be said for Manifest, which slipped to a season low on NBC.

The Passage drew a 1.3 rating among adults 18-49 and 5.22 million viewers, pretty well in line with the 1.4 and 5.85 million 911 averaged on Mondays in the fall. The Resident returned from hiatus with a 1.1 and 5.52 million viewers, matching a season high in the demo and earning its biggest total audience since its post-NFL series premiere last season.

America's Got Talent: The Champions scored a 1.7 for NBC, just a tenth of a point below its premiere last week. Manifest, however, slipped two tenths to a season-low 0.9, its first time below a 1.0.

Both The Bachelor (1.6) and The Good Doctor (1.2) improved on their last outings on ABC. The Good Doctor matched its best rating since its season premiere.

The Neighborhood (1.2, +0.2) and the season finale of Happy Together (0.9, +0.1) both improved in adults 18-49 for CBS. Both comedies also had their biggest total audiences since their premieres: 6.88 million for The Neighborhood and 5.14 million for Happy Together. Magnum P.I. (0.7, 5.93 million) was down slightly in the demo but up in viewers. Bull held steady in adults 18-49 at 0.8 but lost a few viewers compared with its last episode (7.02 million vs. 7.37 million).

ABC averaged a 1.5 in the 18-49 demo for the night, edging NBC's 1.4 for the lead. Fox was third at 1.2, and CBS came in fourth at 0.9. A night of reruns on The CW posted a 0.2.