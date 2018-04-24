'The Path' Canceled at Hulu After 3 Seasons

It's the end of the road for Hulu's The Path.

The streamer has opted to cancel the Jason Katims-produced drama after three seasons and 36 episodes.

"While it's sad that The Path is ending, I'm brimming with gratitude and pride," creator Jessica Goldberg said in a statement. "It was a gift to be able to tell challenging and emotional stories for three seasons in this very strange and unique world. The caliber of talent and passion everyone who worked on this show brought — from my partners Jason Katims and Michelle Lee, the execs at Hulu, the writers, actors, directors, designers and crew — was something to behold, and for which I'm very thankful. Thanks Hulu and Universal Television for taking a shot on this show, it was a life changing experience."



The drama revolved around a family at the center of a controversial cult movement that, at the onset of the series, was briefly compared to Scientology. The series was produced by Universal Television, where Katims' True Jack Productions banner is based. Goldberg served as showrunner on the drama, which starred Aaron Paul, Michelle Monaghan, Hugh Dancy, Kyle Allen, Emma Greenwell and Freida Pinto.

For Hulu, which like fellow streamers Netflix and Amazon does not release viewership information, The Path had a brief wave of critical support early on but faded in the seasons since. The series has a 79 percent average on RottenTomatoes.com, and an 83 percent audience score.

The decision to cancel The Path — which wrapped its third season March 28 — comes as Hulu has been refining its roster of scripted originals amid a new roster of executives at the top of the streamer. Gone are the series that helped launch the streaming platform — like East Los High, Chance, Shut Eye and comedies Quick Draw, Deadbeat, Difficult People and Casual. In their place are a roster of buzzy and high-end originals including Emmy winner The Handmaid's Tale, The Looming Tower and upcoming entries Castle Rock and George Clooney's Catch-22 limited series.