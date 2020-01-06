Patricia Arquette to Star in Apple Thriller 'Severance'

The Golden Globe winner will reteam with executive producer and director Ben Stiller on the project.

Golden Globe winner Patricia Arquette has lined up her next series role.

The actress, coming off her Globe nod for Hulu's The Act, will star opposite Adam Scott in Severance, a thriller set at Apple's TV+ streaming platform. Ben Stiller, who directed Arquette in Showtime's Escape at Dannemora, is helming and executive producing via his Red Hour Productions.

Severance, from writer Dan Erickson and Endeavor Content, is a workplace drama set at a company called Lumen Industries that is looking to take work-life balance to the next level. Scott (Parks and Recreation, Big Little Lies) stars as Mark, an employee with a dark past who is trying to put himself back together.

Arquette will play Mark's boss at the company.

The actress won her third Golden Globe on Sunday for The Act, for which she also won an Emmy in 2019. Arquette also has another Emmy for Medium and an Oscar for 2014's Boyhood. She is repped by Gersh and 3 Arts Entertainment.

Severance will be the third collaboration for Arquette and Stiller; they also co-starred in David O. Russell's Flirting With Disaster in 1996.

Erickson will executive produce the series along with Chris Black (Cinemax's Outcast, Star Trek: Enterprise) and Stiller. Red Hour's Nicky Weinstock and Jackie Cohn also exec produce; Scott is a producer.

Severance is the third series for Endeavor Content at Apple TV+, along with See and Truth Be Told. The studio is also behind the BBC America breakout Killing Eve and HBO's His Dark Materials.

A premiere date for Severance on Apple TV+ hasn't been set. The tech giant's streaming platform has debuted a half-dozen scripted series since its November launch, with two more — the anthology Little America and the comedy Mythic Quest: Raven's Banquet — due in the next month. The service earned three Golden Globe nominations and three SAG Award nods for The Morning Show, its first commissioned series.

Deadline first reported Arquette's casting.